Holiday tipping guide: Who should you tip and how much?

December is a traditional time to express your year-round gratitude with a generous tip–and it can certainly help workers make ends meet as the year winds down. But holiday tipping can add to an already overloaded financial plate.

Understanding the etiquette and expectations around seasonal tipping can help you navigate this unspoken aspect of giving culture and let your service providers know how much you appreciate them.

Is Holiday Tipping Required?

Mr. Pink may have famously asserted that tipping is never truly required, but we all know that not tipping at restaurants or on delivery apps is churlish, at best. Providing a tip to a server, barista, hairdresser, or delivery driver is now an expected part of a service transaction.

Holiday tipping, however, is more about sharing your gratitude than simply being an expected part of your financial transactions. Giving your regular service providers a generous tip can be an effective way of showing your appreciation, but it is not the only way. This means that holiday tipping is certainly not required–but showing your thanks is both polite and much appreciated by your service providers.