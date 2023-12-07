A new RAND report considers a civil reserve space program for the Defense Department

What would it look like for the Defense Department to be able to lean on the commercial space community in times of need? That’s the question examined by a new report from the RAND Corporation released last week.

The paper, titled “A Framework for Building a Civil Reserve Space Program,” looks at how the Pentagon has built programs to activate commercial air and sea assets during conflicts, and lays out questions for how a similar partnership in the space domain might work.

Origin story

Space Operations Command asked RAND to research a potential civil reserve space program because the military was looking for new ways to collaborate with the growing commercial space sector, says Yool Kim, director of the RAND Washington office and author of the paper.

“The commercial space industry is expanding rapidly, and there was a lot of interest in how to better partner with the commercial sector,” she says. “This was one way . . . that DoD [thought] to strengthen the partnership with the commercial space industry.”