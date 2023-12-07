A new RAND report considers a civil reserve space program for the Defense Department

What would it look like for the Defense Department to be able to lean on the commercial space community in times of need? That’s the question examined by a new report from the RAND Corporation released last week.
The paper, titled “A Framework for Building a Civil Reserve Space Program,” looks at how the Pentagon has built programs to activate commercial air and sea assets during conflicts, and lays out questions for how a similar partnership in the space domain might work.
Origin story
Space Operations Command asked RAND to research a potential civil reserve space program because the military was looking for new ways to collaborate with the growing commercial space sector, says Yool Kim, director of the RAND Washington office and author of the paper.
“The commercial space industry is expanding rapidly, and there was a lot of interest in how to better partner with the commercial sector,” she says. “This was one way . . . that DoD [thought] to strengthen the partnership with the commercial space industry.”
But a civil reserve space program offers more benefits than just an excuse to partner, Kim says. Being able to tag in commercial space assets gives the military additional resources to surge if needed, and boosts resilience if national security capabilities are taken offline during a conflict.
Open questions
The paper closely examines details of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, or CRAF, and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement, or VISA, which allows U.S. Transportation Command to task commercial air and sea operators under different scenarios. VISA has never been activated, but CRAF has been used three times, most recently in August 2021 during the evacuation from Afghanistan.
A civil reserve space program, however, would likely face some different challenges from the existing air and sea counterparts. Some of the questions raised by the RAND report include whether the space industry has enough extra capacity to be able to surge and support DoD if needed and how the military would protect commercial assets potentially placed in harm’s way.