Elon Musk’s xAI wants to raise $1 billion. But can his AI company stand out?

Investor interest in generative AI startups remains high, with more than $21 billion plowed into companies in the first nine months of this year, according to Pitchbook. And xAI, the AI company founded by Elon Musk, wants to add significantly to that total.

xAI aims to raise up to $1 billion in equity investments, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week. That’s on top of the $135 million it’s already raised, per the filing; any new investor would have to put at least $2 million each into the company.

Though it’s less than a year old, xAI has already gained support from Musk’s most ardent fans on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter that he bought in October 2022 for $44 billion. “This is Musk aggressively going after the AI gold rush,” says Dan Ives, managing director and senior equity analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Musk has previous experience within the world of AI: He was a founding member of OpenAI, bankrolling the company with a promised $1 billion of investment, but withdrew his funding in 2018. Officially, OpenAI said Musk’s exit was due to a potential conflict of interest with Tesla, his electric car company that was developing self-driving AI systems. But reports suggest it was over discomfort about the increasingly fast pace by which OpenAI was developing artificial intelligence, and Musk’s fears that it could lead to humanity’s harm.