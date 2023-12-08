Self-reflection can help you make better decisions. Here’s how

BY Leticia Britos Cavagnaro7 minute read

“Let me reﬂect on that” is a common phrase that you’ve probably said (or heard) more than once. And it’s a saying that seemingly doesn’t need to be explained. You wanted some time to think about “that,” whatever “that” was. But what did you mean, really, by reﬂect? Are thinking and reﬂecting the same thing?

I invite you to reconsider not only what reﬂection is, but also how incorporating reﬂection into your life can help you ﬁnd meaning in your experiences, make better decisions, and shape a path toward your aspirations. I see reflection as a whole-body process of transforming experience into meaning to shape the future. Let’s unpack the components of this way of looking at reﬂection. Whole-body process. Our brain gets most of the credit when we talk about thinking or learning. The credit is well deserved, as the brain does much of the heavy lifting, but in reality, the brain works with the whole body. The visual cortex of the brain receiving signals from our eyes is just one example. When it comes to reﬂection, the brain functions as a connector— it integrates external and internal signals captured through our senses, the networks of neurons that represent our existing knowledge, and the motor areas that trigger actions like moving or speaking.

Transforming experience into meaning. Our experiences make up our world. And there is no one world that we all live in. Each of us navigates many worlds that we construct and reconstruct. Our concrete experiences—like reading this or interacting with people—are the raw materials. Reﬂection allows us to sculpt those raw materials into structures of meaning that support our goals and shape our values. Shape the future. Like reflection, the future is such a familiar concept that we may not think much about it. After all, we are continuously moving into the future, whether we want to or not: the next minute, the next day, the next year. And while we usually associate reflection with the past, reflecting on the future is not only possible but also necessary. In fact, what lies ahead of us is not a single future, but multiple possible futures. As in a chess game, at any given moment, you may make decisions that open different paths. Naturally, some decisions are more consequential than others, but this basic fact remains: by reflecting on our present decisions and the possible futures they may unlock, we go from accidental future travelers to purposeful future shapers.

And when we embrace the plurality of the word futures, we can also recognize that many of our actions and decisions affect other people. Being mindful of this power and privilege invites us to build futures that benefit a more diverse group of people. An easy way to begin the practice of reflection is to slow down. When you move fast to get to where you need to go, you miss opportunities to discover what the path has to offer. If you slow down, you may discover an entirely different destination worth visiting. The last time I had to leave my car at the mechanic’s for repairs, I decided on impulse to walk back home. I estimated it might take me about thirty minutes to walk the mile- and- a- half stretch, and I set out at a brisk pace. A couple of blocks later, the iconic steep hills of San Francisco made me slow down. A lot. Increasingly out of breath, for a moment I worried that it would take me much longer than I had calculated to get home. Then I realized that I had nothing on my schedule for the rest of the morning. Why was I rushing in the first place? I also realized I had barely paid attention to my surroundings.

As we go about our daily routines, we often slip into autopilot mode, and the compelling needs to get to where we are going and be efficient set us on a fast pace. Moving slowly feels like a waste of time. Try it for yourself. I invite you to challenge the assumption that fast is always better and to test how slowing down your pace bumps up your awareness. Try this experiment: Identify a route that you normally take to get to work, home, the gym, or your favorite coffee shop. Regardless of how you normally travel on this route—car, bike, public transit, or walking— your mission is to walk this stretch (or part of it) as slowly as you can. As you walk, pay attention to as many details as possible. What do you notice that you haven’t noticed before? It may be a whole building you didn’t realize was there, or small cracks on the sidewalk. When you are back from your walk, take notes about all the new things you observed. Identify a few tasks from your daily routine that you normally rush through. This could be breakfast with your family or a weekly work meeting—check your daily calendar for ideas. The next time you do that task, practice slowing down and make an effort to be in the moment instead of mentally racing to the next thing on the calendar. Scientists from the Memory and Aging Center at the University of California, San Francisco studied the effects of fifteen-minute “awe walks.” They found that people who received instructions to cultivate awe as they walk, pay attention to details, and observe with fresh, childlike eyes reported significantly higher levels of well-being. One of the first things I noticed on my slow walk back from the mechanic’s was the power of habits. There were many walking routes I could have taken, yet I ended up walking in a straight line down the same one-way street I’m used to taking while driving home from Stanford. This made me reflect on the automatic ways I tend to react in certain situations.

Once I started zigzagging up other side streets on the rest of my way home, I made a few interesting discoveries: I found an exuberant city park I had never noticed, just a few blocks from my apartment. I also noticed several creative ways of expressing values and ideas in windows, on door mats, and with garden decorations. This made me reflect on what might be equivalent ways in which I could display my values and passions for others to discover. Consider what side- road adventures you might be missing by always moving in a straight path. During my walk I was forced to slow down when I started walking up a hill, and that’s when I started noticing more things. Translating this to my everyday routine, I asked myself, “What might be the equivalent to a steep hill?” One strategy that works for me is to restart my computer in the middle of the day so I have to wait for a few minutes and do nothing. Even the short time it takes for the computer to reboot is an opportunity to slow down (if I resist scrolling through the inbox on my phone, that is). Where can you add friction to create slow moments in your routine so you can be present and notice more? Take the experiment of shifting gears further by trying the following:

Create space to go slow. Look at your calendar to spot commitments that fall at the intersection of these two criteria: (1) you are not really looking forward to it and (2) you are not an essential attendee (at least question the assumption that you are). Consider ways to eliminate these commitments by changing either the who (finding someone who could take your place) or the how (for instance, transforming a working meeting with a colleague into a collaborative document in which you both can work asynchronously). Hack your to-do list. In addition to the appointments in your calendar, the items that pile up on your to- do list also contribute to the perception that you need to move fast. Take a moment to assess what’s on your to- do list, and move some of those items to a not- to- do list as a way to actively decelerate. You can use the same criteria suggested for the previous follow- up experiment to decide which items could be moved to that list. Build incubation periods. Schedule the times you will work on a given project, but also schedule times to intentionally step away from the work. Your brain’s capacity to work in the background can yield unexpected connections. Kick off these incubation periods by actively focusing your attention on the issue or idea you are working on for just a few minutes. Then go for a walk or fold clothes or take a shower. Any automatic activity that doesn’t require your focused attention will do. Sleep works too!