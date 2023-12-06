Taylor Swift beats out world leaders and AI newsmakers to become Time’s person of the year

For anyone who has attended one of her concerts around the world, caroled outside stadiums just to hear her voice live, or even acted as a member of a crowd that registered on the Richter scale , Taylor Swift being named Time magazine’s Person of the Year will come as no surprise.

To call the 33-year-old singer-songwriter a mere pop star would be to discount her influence. Her Eras Tour, which chronicles nearly 20 years of Swift’s hits, has boosted the economy and left mayors and world leaders begging her to come to their cities. Her encouragement led to tens of thousands of young people registering to vote, and she’s officially had more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Oh, and she reportedly hit billionaire status around October of this year.

Time started naming a “man of the year” in 1927 with Charles Lindbergh, and named its first “woman of the year” in 1936 with Wallis Simpson. In 1999, it updated the franchise to the gender-neutral “person of the year.” For years, the title was associated with CEOs and world leaders. However, the magazine now defines it as an “annual designation for the person, group or concept that most shaped the headlines, for good or ill.”

This is actually Swift’s second time on a Person of the Year cover, as she also appeared in 2017 when she was recognized as one of the Silence Breakers who encouraged women to speak out about sexual misconduct.