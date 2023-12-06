How virtual doulas are helping pregnant people have fewer C-sections

In the United States, birth outcomes are relatively abysmal. Globally, we rank worst out of all developed nations in maternal mortality, which is still on the rise . The country also has high rates of unnecessary birth intervention, which can make birth more dangerous . For minority populations, it’s even worse. Black women die most often in childbirth, and they are nearly three times more likely to die in pregnancy or in early postpartum (shortly after birth) than white women. Relatedly, Black women commonly report having symptoms ignored by care providers.

But amid the unsettling statistics, there has been an uptick in the popularity of doulas, or nonmedical labor support people, in recent years. Doulas are trained to help minimize the stress and anxiety a birthing individual may feel during labor and childbirth. There has been research suggesting that the use of a doula can drastically increase good outcomes, like reducing the rate of surgical birth (cesarean birth, or C-section) and other medical interventions. Research has also shown that increasing access to doulas helps to decrease the disparities around birthing outcomes, particularly for Black women.

However, despite the mounting pile of research on doulas’ ability to improve outcomes, only 6% of births in the U.S. are supported in this way. That could be partly because birth is expensive, even without considering the added cost of a doula. But now, there are also more virtual doula services are being offered. And while it may not sound quite as impactful as having in-person labor support, the research is proving positive: A study released today from Maven Clinic found that virtual doula care provides benefits for birthing people that is comparable to in-person care.

According to the study, for pregnant members of the Maven Clinic who had two or more virtual doula appointments, the odds of a C-section dropped by nearly 20%. The effect was most pronounced for those who identified as Black, who have higher rates of surgical birth: Those who attended two or more virtual doula appointments had 60% decreased odds of C-section. And for pregnant people who had already had prior C-sections, the odds were also reduced by 60%.