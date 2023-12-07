Why personalization is critical to Ulta Beauty’s growth

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

In today’s hyperconnected age, consumers have come to expect personalized communications from all the brands they interact with. But personalization is especially important in the beauty industry, says Michelle Crossan-Matos, chief marketing officer of Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer. That’s because the way people use beauty products differs greatly from person to person.

“Beauty care is really about self-care and self-expression,” Crossan-Matos says. “So, personalization is a key enabler for consumers. It lets them know that brands understand them and are able to meet their needs.” For some consumers, those needs may run the gamut from everyday makeup products to limited-run fragrances. Other consumers may use skincare products daily but makeup only on special occasions. The goal of Ulta Beauty is to identify the specific preferences of a wide array of consumers—from preteens to grandparents, price-conscious shoppers to deep-pocketed buyers—and deliver tailored communications that cater to them. Thanks to a long-running partnership with global advertising and marketing technology company Epsilon, Ulta Beauty is accomplishing that goal. For the past seven years, the partnership has yielded a seamless, integrated digital strategy that has helped the beauty retailer attract new customers and boost sales with existing ones.

“The cornerstone of Ulta Beauty’s growth over the past three-plus decades has been to deliver personalized products and experiences,” Crossan-Matos says. “That growth wouldn’t have happened as quickly without our partnership with Epsilon.” DATA IS QUEEN The power of the partnership stems from how they harness, enrich, and activate Ulta Beauty’s first-party data. This includes not only purchase and other transactional data, but also data from the company’s loyalty program, Ultamate Rewards. At more than 42 million members, Ultamate Rewards is the largest such program in the beauty industry and, as Crossan-Matos puts it, one that is mutually beneficial for Ulta Beauty and consumers: “Our guests give us information about themselves, and we reach them when they want to be reached, about content they really care about.” Using the Epsilon Digital platform powered by its CORE ID identity solution, the two companies can expand on the first-party data to build robust profiles of existing and potential customers that allow them to deliver relevant messages in the right format at the right time in a privacy-safe way.

“One of our biggest differentiators is our ability to identify a buyer in a pseudonymized way online so that we can help Ulta Beauty apply their data on the consumer’s preferences to advertise in a way that resonates,” says Liane Gonzalez, vice president of client development at Epsilon. “Another point of difference is that Epsilon gets real-time signals from our publishers so that consumers’ experiences are adapted to the most recent data on their interests and intentions—making Ulta Beauty’s messages even more relevant and its ad spend more efficient.” Ulta Beauty uses these insights to activate its digital advertising. This includes knowing both when to message and when not to. It can let consumers know when it’s time to buy a new tube of concealer or canister of brushable hairspray, but will hold back if they’ve recently stocked up. It also uses them to alert consumers to timely promotions or launches. For example, when new fragrances come to market in the early fall, Ulta Beauty can serve ads specifically to people who are actively looking to buy fragrances. Based on past purchase history, it can even highlight particular brands that these buyers will likely be interested in. BUILDING UP BRAND PARTNERS

Walk into an Ulta Beauty store, and you’ll see products made by hundreds of different brands, including L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, Chanel, and Dior—not to mention dozens of lesser-known up-and-comers. When those brands succeed, Ulta Beauty does, too. So, it makes sense that Ulta Beauty is actively investing in the growth of the more than 600 brands it serves via its retail media network, UB Media. UB Media helps its brand partners create full-funnel marketing campaigns. With the help of Epsilon’s predictive AI, Ulta Beauty identifies existing or potential in-market customers who are most likely to purchase the brand’s products and reaches them with personalized content across channels. In addition, Ulta Beauty provides brands with access to subject matter experts who advise them on which content will be most effective and when. Ulta Beauty offers this service at accessible price points, so emerging, as well as established brands, can tap into the wealth of knowledge and insights on offer. Perhaps most important, companies in the UB Media network can see exactly how different campaigns can drive both online and offline sales. “A lot of brands put media on the air and aren’t able to directly link it to revenue,” Crossan-Matos says. “Because our retail media network has closed-loop reporting, we can see the direct link to revenue, and that’s pretty powerful.”