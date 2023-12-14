Fast company logo
Visa is tapping innovation to secure the payment ecosystem

AI’s role in securing the payment ecosystem

As payments go digital, today’s consumers and businesses enjoy more efficiency, velocity, and flexibility with their money than ever before. At the same time, the recent wave of innovation has introduced new vulnerabilities for bad actors to exploit. As this complex landscape evolves in real-time proactive solutions need to be deployed to protect against these emerging threats. This thought-provoking panel provides an understanding of the current threat landscape, how tech has lowered the barrier for bad actors and what AI-powered technologies and methodologies can be deployed to defend against these new vulnerabilities.

