Can Stanford’s design school find a way to teach disruption and ethics at the same time?

It’s the last few weeks of class in a course called the “History and Ethics of Design,” and Stanford instructors Sarah Stein Greenberg and Jeremy Sabol confront their design students with a tricky assignment: Imagine researchers have engineered a way to prevent the terrible effects of alcohol poisoning while keeping the positive benefits of drinking—that warm, fuzzy feeling; the cool factor at parties. What new products could they invent with this breakthrough technology? How could they use design to help real people with big problems?

For the students, the project brief is evocative and exciting. It aims to put them in the imaginary driver’s seat, on the road to a better future. But if the specific hypothetical sounds eerily familiar, that’s because it is. Stein Greenberg, who is also the Executive Director of the d.school, and Sabol designed the assignment with a real-world event in mind.

Juul, the wildly popular and sleekly designed e-cigarette that may have directly contributed to what the FDA called a youth vaping “epidemic,” was first conceived by two Stanford design graduate students on a smoke break. They presented the concept of a safer smoking alternative as their graduating thesis from the university, before working for years in Silicon Valley to bring the product to shelves.

The e-cigarette’s sexy form, and the company’s hockey-stick growth, once exemplified the promise of design and technology moving in lockstep to satisfy customers and build profitable businesses. And Juul’s success was a feather in Stanford’s cap, with its founders’ campus pedigree cropping up in headlines left and right. But in 2018, Juul hit an unanticipated wall. The FDA launched an investigation into the company, and warned that there was not enough research on the long-term effects of vaping to support claims that it was safer than smoking. (Later research has shown that it may be safer in some ways, but is equally destructive in others.)