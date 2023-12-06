Today’s top business headlines: Tesla labor woes, Taylor Swift, and 23andMe’s scary hack

BY Rebecca Barker3 minute read

Time names Taylor Swift its 2023 Person of the Year. As University of Kansas professor Misty Heggeness recently observed in Fast Company, the rise of so-called Swiftynomics is worth taking very seriously. “It’s the style of iterative, reinventive, look-what-you-made-me-do feminism that has everything to do with how we interpret and understand the economic actions of women today,” Heggeness argues. “Demonstrated effectively by Taylor Swift (and embodied by the very fans who pushed back against Ticketmaster for the online debacle of sales for the Eras tour), it builds off of generations of women who for centuries have reinvented their role in the economy and the world around them.” Read: Why Taylor Swift should give us reason for hope

Tesla faces widening labor woes in Europe. “At the end of October, mechanics at several Tesla-owned repair shops in Sweden walked off their jobs, launching a strike that has since garnered support from unions across the country,” Kristin Toussaint reports for Fast Company. “Now that labor action is crossing borders: Denmark’s largest union, 3F, said on Tuesday that it supports those Swedish mechanics, and that it could launch a sympathy strike within a few weeks, in which its workers will not transport or unload any Tesla vehicles heading to Sweden.” Read: Tesla’s labor fight in Sweden could soon spread to Denmark Everyone is searching for a remote job. New data from Google Trends reveals that searches for “remote jobs” spiked twice over the past year—in January and again in August. Can you guess what some of the most highly coveted jobs might be? Read: ‘Remote jobs’ Google searches hit a record high, but the top 5 occupations might surprise you Everyone else is searching for information about ChatGPT. The generative AI platform has been making headlines for more than a year, from its public debut in November 2022 to the recent chaos at its parent company, OpenAI, whose board ousted and then subsequently reinstated CEO Sam Altman all in the span of less than a week. Read: ChatGPT tops Wikipedia’s most-viewed pages of 2023

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Was your information exposed by this worrying hack? The 23andMe data breach, initially reported in October, affected many more people than previously thought. It turns out that hackers may have access to nearly 7 million people’s health and genetic data. Read: 23andMe hacked: Was my ancestry or DNA data impacted? Apple’s market cap recrosses the $3 trillion mark. After its most successful day on the market since August, Apple’s stock price climbed 2% on Tuesday, to $193 and change. That was good enough to value the business at more than $3 trillion—a remarkable milestone. The company’s stock price has continued its recent rise despite the prediction that it doesn’t expect to see annual revenue growth in December. Read: Apple’s market cap closes above $3 trillion Grand Theft Auto VI leaks. Fans of the cult classic video game got an early look at its trailer thanks to a leak. The video teasing the latest release of the Grand Theft Auto franchise has reached 93 million views on YouTube, more than doubling the record for most-viewed nonmusic video previously held by MrBeast. Read: ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ trailer breaks records in its first 24 hours