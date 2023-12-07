BY Gareth Noonan4 minute read

The digital era has witnessed the meteoric rise of various advertising channels, from social media to pay-per-click. But one channel remains underestimated in the B2B sector: connected TV (CTV). CTV offers a refreshing take on how we perceive and utilize advertising platforms, especially for businesses looking to connect with their audiences in a more personalized way. In 2021, 82% of US households had access to CTV devices. By 2023, this has increased to more than 90% of households. Furthermore, according to Insider Intelligence, the growth in CTV ad spending underscores the leading position of CTV among digital advertising avenues. CTV ad spending has grown astronomically over the past six years, with this year’s total spending of $25.09 billion equalling almost nine times what was spent in 2017. Here’s a look at why this channel holds so much power, some of the misconceptions, and how organizations can make the most of this option.

WHY CTV FOR B2B? While CTV has long been seen as a strong channel for B2C, it is quickly becoming commonplace for B2B organizations as well. There are many reasons for this; one is the fact that a whopping 88% of CTV users practice co-viewing, meaning that advertisers are often getting the attention of two or more individuals in a household. Here are the reasons why B2B companies are choosing CTV for advertising:

Targeting By IP Address The biggest argument for B2B companies is the fact that CTV targeting is heavily driven by IP addresses. This is also how account-based advertising works, by first associating a user with a company and then advertising to them if they’re a target account for a customer’s campaign. Targeted Engagement

Part of the allure of CTV is its unprecedented level of targeted engagement. Traditional TV advertising is often a shot in the dark. With CTV, you’re not just broadcasting your message and hoping the right people see it; you’re ensuring that it’s displayed to the right demographic. By leveraging data, CTV advertisements can be truly personalized. This means that viewers receive content relevant to their interests and needs. For B2B companies, this is invaluable. Instead of blanketing an entire population, you can directly target decision-makers in specific industries, job roles, or companies. Not only is this an argument for better conversion rates, but it also results in more cost-effective ad spend. High-Quality Exposure

CTV viewers are typically more engaged because the content is on-demand, meaning viewers actively choose what they watch. Advertisements are not just filler content but curated experiences woven into a chosen narrative. With this in mind, it makes sense that the same study above shows that, during co-viewings of CTV, 67% of viewers lock their eyes on the screen, giving streaming content their undivided attention, which translates into a more attentive audience. CTV MISCONCEPTIONS CTV Isn’t Suitable For B2B Marketing

Some naysayers argue that CTV, being a home-based medium, is unsuitable for B2B, which is fundamentally a professional space. This viewpoint is simply outdated thinking. The lines between work and home are now blurred, with more professionals consuming content during flexible hours. They’re watching the news, industry-specific content, and more, making CTV a rich ground for B2B advertising. CTV Is Expensive

While upfront, CTV might seem more costly than some other digital advertising channels, it can offer a more cost-effective entry point and considerable ROI when used effectively. In fact, 66% of businesses advertising on CTV have never done linear TV advertising because of concerns around expense and targeting, as shared in a recent webinar from Insider Intelligence and MNTN. Further supporting the cost-effective nature of CTV is the fact that the ads don’t need to be a Hollywood production. Many advertisers use compelling, but easily produced animations with a combination of music and voiceover. Additionally, the precise targeting capabilities with CTV reduce wasted impressions, ensuring that ad spend goes further. And, with the increasing saturation and rising costs in other platforms like social media or search engines, CTV provides a more competitive and effective alternative. WHERE TO BEGIN

Even after an organization decides that they want to add CTV to their marketing channels, it can seem daunting to start. There is a ton of information and myriad products that can seem necessary, but it is best to start out simply. The two steps below provide any organization with a great way to build a foundation and keep going. 1. Leverage Data For Precise Targeting From CRM databases to website analytics, many B2B companies have a wealth of data with which to create detailed audience segments. When venturing into CTV advertising, this data must be used. Work with platforms that allow detailed targeting to ensure the right content reaches the right eyes. The more precise, the better the ROI.

2. Integrate With Other Digital Strategies CTV shouldn’t exist in a vacuum. Integrate CTV advertising with your broader digital marketing strategy and advertising avenues for maximum results. Case in point: Research from Insider Intelligence and MNTN found that CTV campaigns have been shown to boost paid search recall by 22% and social by 8%. This can mean that retargeting viewers who engaged with your CTV ad on other platforms and using those insights from other channels can help refine your audience. For instance, if LinkedIn advertising data indicates a spike in interest from a particular industry, consider creating a targeted CTV ad campaign for decision-makers in that sector.