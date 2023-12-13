How managers can tackle the most common employee struggle

BY Hollie Castro4 minute read

As leaders, we juggle the responsibilities of enhancing productivity, fostering employee satisfaction, and generating revenue, but a critical yet often overlooked challenge can significantly hinder our progress: mental blocks.

Most of us experience mental blocks—that feeling of being stuck and unable to move forward with a task or project—at some point. If left unchecked, they can spell a world of trouble for each of us personally and, as a result, our businesses’ bottom lines, according to a new study from my company, Miro. These challenges carry emotional, financial, and productivity costs, but by understanding mental blocks better, the impact they have on us and our employees, and ways to tackle them, business leaders can curb their impact and help employees be at their best. Nearly all workers experience mental blocks While a taboo topic, mental blocks play a significant role in work life. The study polled 2,000 information workers across the U.S .about their experiences with mental blocks revealing that only 4% have never experienced a mental block at work.

Meanwhile, 59% of workers revealed that they experience mental blocks on a daily or weekly basis. Half say they spend a few hours a week trying to overcome these blocks, while 27% say they spend a few hours per day managing theirs. These findings should be worrying to leaders. Using these survey insights and average salary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, it is estimated that just one hour of lost productivity per week costs an enterprise with 1,000 employees over $2.2 million annually. Mental blocks impact employees’ mental health and productivity Most workers experience mental blocks under two circumstances: when they don’t have all the necessary information and when they feel overwhelmed managing multiple tasks. Other common reasons for mental blocks include not knowing how to start a project, decision-making paralysis despite having the necessary information, and not feeling able to seek help.

Workers say mental blocks make them feel “frustrated,” “anxious,” “annoyed,” and “insecure.” Their main concerns about blocks include “appearing lazy or slow,” “causing delays for project stakeholders,” and stakeholders questioning their competency. Workers even report that mental blocks increase their level of burnout, make them doubt themselves, and contribute to imposter syndrome. How to respond to mental blocks Most workers respond to mental blocks by taking breaks to recharge, but nearly half keep working until they push past them. Only a third are willing to talk to a colleague about their mental blocks, and even fewer turn to their managers. So how can leaders help? First, they should recognize the signs of mental blocks, including decreased productivity, increased stress levels, and worker frustration. Leaders also should speak openly about mental blocks. Only by fostering an environment where everyone feels comfortable discussing this challenge will we see reduced stigma surrounding mental blocks and create a greater sense of camaraderie and progress within a team.

Collaboration plays a significant role in overcoming mental blocks. The report found that about 63% of workers are more likely to experience a mental block when working alone, compared to less than 40% when collaborating with others. Leaders can encourage collaboration in various ways: verbally promoting and rewarding it, setting aside time for team huddles, and using tech tools that facilitate real-time group work. Another common trigger for mental blocks is the inability to quickly find data or understand assignments (73%). Leaders can alleviate this by regularly engaging with employees, addressing questions, reiterating points, brainstorming, and adjusting project scopes when needed. Mental blocks also occur when tasks fall outside of employees’ training or work scope (71% and 70%, respectively). This underscores the importance of ongoing training and skill development. Employees who feel confident and have access to continuous learning are better equipped to tackle challenges.

Let’s not forget: Mental blocks are a constant in the workplace, but we’re not. People change roles, switch companies, and pursue new paths in life. To ensure our strategies for managing mental blocks endure, we must prioritize them institutionally. This could involve crafting new policies, enhancing wellness programs, supporting and empowering employee groups, or updating company values. Eliminate the shame of mental blocks and see an immediate turnaround Mental blocks aren’t always easy to identify or address, and they are certainly not an indictment of someone’s ability to do their job well. They are natural occurrences that become substantial challenges only when they aren’t treated as such. Unfortunately, that’s where we are in today’s workplace. But we can change that. Tackling mental blocks head-on is the way to go. Leaders should start by recognizing the signs; embracing open and honest conversations about blocks; and letting their employees know it’s okay to speak up, share their challenges, and ask for support. By taking these steps, leaders can position their people and their companies to thrive in an increasingly competitive business world. Remember, what’s good for the employee is great for the company.