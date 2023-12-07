BY Noah Lang4 minute read

There are now over 72 million Americans who are self-employed, including gig workers, freelancers, contractors, and consultants who now make up 45% of the U.S. workforce. If you’re a self-employed business leader, you are likely responsible for buying your health insurance and trying to navigate the complex choice of picking the right plan for you and your family. WHAT IS OPEN ENROLLMENT IF YOU’RE SELF-EMPLOYED? Open enrollment is the time of year anyone can enroll in individual health insurance plans via a broker, health plan, or government marketplace established by the Affordable Care Act. This year it runs from November 1, 2023, to January 16, 2024.

While health care consistently ranks in the top five annual household expenditures, people tend to speed through this decision or simply roll over previous coverage without considering which coverage is best for next year. According to a recent Stride survey, 35% of independent workers said finding insurance is overwhelming. Twenty-two percent of respondents said it’s a complicated process, and another 22% said they don’t know where to start. Additionally, 55% said it is too expensive. But it doesn’t have to be complicated—and it’s often more affordable than people think. Tax credits established by the Affordable Care Act have helped millions of families across the country save money on their health care premiums. And the number of people who qualify for these tax credits has continued to grow as the government raises the income threshold. Last year, 45% of insured gig workers paid $0 on premiums thanks to those tax credits, and another 27% paid less than $100 per family member.

WHAT’S CHANGING FOR 2024? After a couple years of minimal price changes, expect plan rates to go up—nationally 5% on average—due to both inflationary pressures and increased health care use post-COVID. Meanwhile, some states like California are launching new state-funded subsidies to lower copays for certain plans and, in some cases, eliminate deductibles. There will also be more plans to choose from: In most states, there are more health plans entering the market this year than leaving. The average person will be able to choose from seven insurance carriers, each of which will offer a variety of plans.

With that in mind, it’s in your interest as a self-employed business leader to shop every year to find the plan that fits your needs at the lowest price. Here are some tips to make finding the right plan easier: 1. YOUR INSURANCE SHOULD BE AFFORDABLE, BUT IT SHOULD ALSO MEET YOUR NEEDS You might see “low premium” plans, but beware: Those plans don’t always mean you’ll spend less money on health care costs. Depending on your family’s health care needs, it may actually behoove you to pay more in premiums per month because you’ll end up spending less on prescriptions, doctors visits, preventative care, etc.

To make the best investment decision, create an apples-to-apples plan comparison by adding those premiums to your estimated potential expense in every plan—including how often you typically use care, the cost of your prescriptions, and any planned treatments next year. If you’re tight on cash, figure out what you’re able to afford should something go wrong, and buy enough coverage to keep yourself right-side-up should you end up in an emergency. 2. COVERAGE MIGHT BE MORE AFFORDABLE THAN YOU THINK.

When the Affordable Care Act was established, so were cost-saving subsidies called “advanced premium tax credits.” They are subsidies given by the government to help eligible individuals and families with low-to-moderate income afford health insurance. And thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, millions more qualify than pre-2021, so don’t simply assume you won’t qualify. As a self-employed business leader, you can potentially “reduce” your taxable income by carefully tracking business expenses throughout the year, and then use that income to see if you qualify for tax credits that lower premium costs. Most people fail to account for this and miss out on valuable savings. 3. EDUCATE YOURSELF ON THE COSTS AND ACRONYMS ASSOCIATED WITH EACH PLAN

There are a lot of acronyms used in health care. HMO, PPO, EPO—they all represent a different type of plan with different costs associated. Familiarize yourself with what they mean and what costs are associated with each. This guide can serve as a glossary to help. Plans are rated in “metal tiers,” starting with low premium “Bronze” plans, which leave you to cover more of the costs of care, followed by Silver, Gold, and Platinum plans that incrementally increase the premiums alongside the insurance company’s share of your health care bills. Each has unique individual and family deductibles, copays, and coinsurance rates. 4. COMPARE PLANS AND SEEK EXPERT ADVICE

The health care system is complex and many individuals don’t have the time to sit down and figure it out in one go. You are not alone if you’re feeling overwhelmed. While government ACA marketplaces can be daunting, nowadays there are companies and platforms that have built resources to help you navigate the processes of comparing plans side by side and making smart financial decisions (full disclosure: Stride offers this service). Pro tip: As a self-employed business leader, you can deduct your health insurance premiums from your annual income when you pay your taxes. For example, if you’re paying $400 per month for your health insurance premiums, this means you can deduct $4,800 from your taxes and potentially save $1,000+ come April 15. CONCLUSION