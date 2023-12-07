5 channel management strategies for maximum reach

BY Hemal Somaiya2 minute read

Last year, pharmaceutical companies spent over $8.1 billion on marketing campaigns, allocating over half of that to reach healthcare providers (HCPs). As the digital era retains its post-pandemic grip on the industry, pharmaceutical companies face strict regulations and financial challenges to leverage new digital channels in a meaningful way. With millions of websites, apps, and digital platforms, companies must be smart to decide where to play, how to play, and who to play with. Regardless of a product’s efficacy, it is critical to meet marketing objectives with a defined strategy. Here are five ways to effectively manage channels to reach HCPs efficiently.

1. SEGMENTATION AND TARGETING To identify the most relevant channels and maximize the impact of your marketing campaign, it is critical to understand which channel mix delivers the greatest ROI. However, to effectively allocate resources and avoid wasting media spend, you should segment HCPs based on their preferences, specialties, and likelihood to prescribe. Once segmented, you can target each prospect with the right message based on their affinities (i.e., email campaigns, conferences, and endemic journals. 2. THE OMNICHANNEL APPROACH

Most marketing campaigns will require multiple channels for reach and resonance. To maximize engagement, however, implementing an omnichannel approach will allow you to seamlessly accommodate various preferences for each segment. 3. ADHERE TO FDA AND CHANNEL-SPECIFIC COMPLIANCE AND REGULATIONS Most marketing executives are aware of the strict FDA regulations governing pharmaceutical marketing. However, there is an added layer of complexity as different channels may have compliance requirements specific to marketing pharmaceutical products. Be sure to have a deep understanding of each channel’s regulations and approval process, especially for non-endemic sites such as X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook.

4. DATA ANALYTICS AND FEEDBACK Although data analytics tools are now commonplace to track channel performance, collecting feedback from customers, vendors, and HCPs is important to continuously improve your channel strategy. Depending on ever-changing market dynamics, the competitive landscape, and HCP behaviors, your strategy’s effectiveness may fluctuate. It’s essential to stay updated on the latest trends and customer preferences and adjust your channel strategy as needed. 5. LEVERAGE INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC PARTNERSHIPS