BY Richard RB Botto4 minute read

Mental Health Day falls on October 10 every year, and I have mixed feelings. Obviously, mental health is vitally important, and anything that promotes it is a positive good. On the other hand, giving it a “day” feels pretty limiting. Your mental health should be a subject of consistent reflection, not simply a topic that you turn to once a year in October. Recent studies show that 21% of adults in the U.S. are living with at least one mental health condition. But afflictions like depression and anxiety do more than just impair individuals’ day-to-day lives—they have debilitating consequences for companies and even entire economies. It’s estimated that untreated mental health conditions sap the productivity of the global economy, costing $1 trillion every year. Mental health awareness is something that doesn’t always come naturally to entrepreneurs. Leaders tend to be independent, driven, and passionate about making their companies stronger and taking them further. It is not a mindset that typically emphasizes reflection, compassion, and vulnerability. But these are precisely the qualities you should cultivate in order to manage mental health challenges.

When you fail to address a mental health condition—or worse, pretend that it doesn’t exist—you’re cheating yourself and your company out of the benefits that come with working at your full capacity. To that point, here are four steps you can take to keep your mental health in focus without sacrificing the bandwidth needed to do your job. 1. BUILD A NETWORK OF PEERS YOU CAN TRUST Being an entrepreneur can be a lonely job. The very nature of the role means that you’re not surrounded by peers in the workplace, and you may suffer from the lack of feedback that peers naturally provide. Moreover, until recently, mental illness has carried a stigma, and those who acknowledged their conditions sometimes faced a loss of status or opportunities.

Corporate culture has evolved a lot over the past 15-20 years as mental health diagnoses have become more commonplace. But if you’re an entrepreneur wondering what it would mean to suffer from chronic depression or anxiety, you’re not alone. To that end, try to find ways to connect with fellow entrepreneurs who you can trust. A good place to start is online, ideally in smaller, niche-based social platforms. These peers may not be in the same industry or field as you are—in fact, some distance from your professional specialty is probably a good thing—but hopefully, they can relate to the pressures and challenges your position demands of you. Once you’ve established a “circle of trust,” don’t shy away from being open, honest, and vulnerable about your circumstances. If you’ve chosen your confidants well, they’ll help you see yourself and your problems from a new perspective—an invaluable gift for self-awareness and personal change.

2. TAKE TIME FOR SELF-CARE As an entrepreneur, you have multiple challenges competing for attention. You’re in constant motion, committing your energy wherever it’s most needed. The problem comes when so much of that energy is parceled out to others that there’s not enough left for you. Taking time for yourself is not an act of selfishness, nor is it an abandonment of leadership; it’s necessary for you to function at your best. Self-care takes all kinds of forms—an exercise or yoga routine, a session with a therapist, or just a walk or drive outside of your usual environment.

Create a time and space to check in with yourself. How are you doing, really? Give yourself permission to answer honestly. Doubts and fears can only be dealt with once you acknowledge they exist. If you aren’t able to show up for yourself, you won’t be able to show up when you’re needed most. 3. GET ORGANIZED If you’re like many entrepreneurs, you have some physical space that’s cluttered or chaotic. Whether it’s your desk, inbox, or car, disorder and disorganization are usually obstacles to clear thinking and sound decisions. The effects are so subtle that you may not notice how junk and clutter can paralyze and drain you. The simple task of finding that particular email or contact number becomes overwhelming. No one does their best work when they feel overwhelmed.

Make the commitment: No more searching for needles in haystacks. Instead, get rid of the haystacks! Simplify your workspace down to its essentials. Get those irrelevant emails into the trash. Not only can you find the information you really need more quickly, but chances are you’ll also find some leads or contacts you’d forgotten about in the clutter. And when you tackle those rediscovered opportunities, your new space can have you engaging in a way that’s clear, efficient, and effortless. 4. CONSIDER MEDITATION

Meditation has long since left behind its associations with Eastern mysticism, and today is a practice utilized by everyone from CEOs to pro athletes to renowned scientists. Its key principle is mindfulness—a state of quiet awareness and observation, of one’s body and immediate surroundings. Setting aside even a few minutes each day for clearing your thoughts and practicing mindfulness has been linked time and again with positive mental health and effective performance. Especially when approaching stressful or frustrating problems, meditation is useful for calming and regulating emotions, helping you see a challenge more clearly, or even inspiring a creative or outside-the-box solution. It’s a tool that costs nothing (save for those few minutes); you can learn the basics from a five-minute YouTube video and start practicing today. But bear in mind, it’s a practice, not a quick-fix solution; its benefits accrue to those who do it consistently. FINAL THOUGHTS