23andMe just updated its ‘dispute resolution’ rules as fallout from a serious data breach continues

On the heels of a hack that saw the data of roughly half of its users impacted, DNA testing service 23andme has changed the dispute resolution and arbitration section of its terms of service.

The company, in a note to customers sent Monday, says it “streamlined arbitration proceedings where multiple similar claims are filed,” and that the new procedures are meant to “encourage a prompt resolution of any disputes.” The changes to the terms of service were made the day before the company revealed that as many as 6.9 million users were impacted by the October hack, via a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The changed terms continue to require the use of an arbitrator on an individual basis to resolve disputes “in certain circumstances.”

Exceptions to the rule include disputes about intellectual property and trade secrets, those argued in small claims court, and provisional remedies, such as temporary restraining orders and garnishment.