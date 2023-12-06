Fast company logo
The updates are meant to ‘streamline arbitration proceedings where multiple similar claims are filed,’ the company said in a note to users.

23andMe just updated its ‘dispute resolution’ rules as fallout from a serious data breach continues

[Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

On the heels of a hack that saw the data of roughly half of its users impacted, DNA testing service 23andme has changed the dispute resolution and arbitration section of its terms of service.

The company, in a note to customers sent Monday, says it “streamlined arbitration proceedings where multiple similar claims are filed,” and that the new procedures are meant to “encourage a prompt resolution of any disputes.” The changes to the terms of service were made the day before the company revealed that as many as 6.9 million users were impacted by the October hack, via a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The changed terms continue to require the use of an arbitrator on an individual basis to resolve disputes “in certain circumstances.”

Exceptions to the rule include disputes about intellectual property and trade secrets, those argued in small claims court, and provisional remedies, such as temporary restraining orders and garnishment.

The terms seemingly prohibit customers from taking part in a class action lawsuit or a jury trial against 23andMe, something the updated language is much more clear about.

“To the fullest extent allowed by applicable law, you and we agree that each party may bring disputes against the other party only in an individual capacity and not as a class action or collective action or class arbitration,” the most recent version of the terms reads.

23andMe subscribers have been given 30 days to review the new terms of service. If they choose not to agree to them and notify the company within that period, 23andMe says users will remain subject to the previous terms. Failure to notify the company via email will be seen as acceptance, it said.

