In the salt desert bordering Pakistan, India is building a renewable energy project the size of Singapore

KHAVDA, India (AP) — Rising from the bare expanse of the large salt desert that separates India from Pakistan is what will likely be the world’s largest renewable energy project when completed three years from now.

The solar and wind energy project will be so big that it will be visible from space, according to developers of what is called the Khavda renewable energy park, named after the village nearest to the project site. At the site, thousands of laborers install pillars on which solar panels will be mounted. The pillars rise like perfectly aligned concrete cactuses that stretch as far as the eye can see. Other workers are building foundations for enormous wind turbines to be installed; they also are transporting construction material, building substations, and laying wires for miles. Workers tighten screws on the support structure for solar panel installation at the construction site of Adani Green Energy Limited’s renewable energy park. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool] When completed, the project will be about as large as Singapore, spreading out over 280 square miles. The Indian government estimates it will cost at least $2.26 billion.

Shifting to renewable energy is a key issue at COP28, the U.N. climate summit taking place in Dubai. Some leaders have voiced support for a target of tripling renewable energy worldwide in any final agreement while curbing the use of coal, oil, and natural gas, which spew planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. Solar panels are installed at an under-construction site of the Khavda renewable energy park in the Rann of Kutch, India’s largest salt desert. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool] What makes this heavy industrial activity peculiar is that it’s taking place in the middle of the Rann of Kutch in western India’s Gujarat state. The Rann is an unforgiving salt desert and marshland more than 40 miles from the nearest human habitation but just a short army truck ride away from one of the world’s most tense international borders separating the two South Asian nations. Construction is underway on the massive Adani Green Energy Limited project in India. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool]

GROUND ZERO OF INDIA’S CLEAN ENERGY TRANSITION When the Associated Press visited the renewable energy park, two days of unseasonal heavy rains had left the ground muddy and waterlogged since the only escape for water in this rough terrain is evaporation. This made it even harder for the workers to do their job.

Workers carry a solar panel for installation at the construction site of the Adani Green Energy Limited energy project. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool] Notwithstanding the tough conditions, an estimated 4,000 workers and 500 engineers have been living in makeshift camps for the better part of the past year toiling to get this project up and running. Once completed, it will supply 30 gigawatts of renewable energy annually, enough to power nearly 18 million Indian homes. India is developing a 30 gigawatt hybrid—wind and solar—renewable energy project on one of the largest salt deserts in the world. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool] As India aims to install 500 gigawatts of clean energy by the end of the decade and to reach net-zero emissions by 2070, this project site will likely contribute significantly to the world’s most populous country’s transition to producing energy from non-carbon-spewing sources.

Workers walk through a swamp to install electric transmission towers. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool] As things stand, India is still mostly powered by fossil fuels, especially coal, which generate more than 70% of the country’s electricity. Renewable energy currently contributes about 10% of India’s electricity needs. The country is also the third-largest emitter of planet-warming gases behind China and the United States. “There are people working here from all over India,” said KSRK Verma, Khavda project head for Adani Green Energy Limited, the renewable energy arm of the Adani Group, which the Indian government has contracted to build 20 gigawatts of the project. Verma, with 35-plus years of experience building dams across turbulent South Asian rivers and enormous natural gas tanks under the Bay of Bengal, says this is one of the most difficult projects he’s undertaken. “It’s not at all [an] easy site to work at; there is no habitation, the land is marshy, there are a lot of high winds, rains, and this is a high earthquake-prone area,” said Vneet Jaain, managing director of Adani Green at its headquarters in the city of Ahmedabad.

Jaain, who has overseen multiple ambitious projects for the Adani Group, said the first six months were spent just building basic infrastructure. “From April this year is when we started working on the actual project,” he added. The Adani Group has been in the limelight this year ever since the U.S.-based short-selling Hindenburg Research firm accused the Group and its head, Gautam Adani, of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud.” The Adani Group has called the allegations baseless. Jaain says the allegations have had little impact on its ongoing projects, including work at the Khavda renewable energy park.

Employees work on a wind turbine blade at Adani New Industries Limited in the port town of Mundra. It’s one of the few locations in India where most solar energy components are made from scratch. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool]

AN EXAMPLE TO EMULATE “Twenty years ago, India was exactly where a vast expanse of [the] developing world was,” Ajay Mathur, director general of the International Solar Alliance, said of the country’s renewable energy production. The alliance has 120 member countries and promotes renewable energy—primarily solar—across the world. About 124 miles away in the industrial city of Mundra, also located along the Gujarat state’s coastline, the Adani Group is manufacturing the solar and wind energy parts needed for the project. It’s one of the few locations in India where most solar energy components are made from scratch. Some of the factories are run like laboratories, with protective gear, face masks, and head covers required to avoid dust particles that can compromise solar cells. The nearby wind energy factory aims to produce 300 turbines a year, with each blade stretching nearly 86 yards and weighing 24 tons. Each wind turbine generator is capable of producing 5.2 megawatts of clean energy. They will be India’s biggest.

As Mathur of the solar alliance said, “India has traveled a long way,” and its large-scale renewable energy projects, including the Khavda park, will be inspiring for other developing countries. “Here is a country that was exactly where they are today and was able to make the change,” he said. Each wind turbine blade like the one pictured here stretches nearly 86 yards and weighs 24 tons. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool]

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT While acknowledging the importance of transitioning to renewable energy, environmental experts and social activists say India’s decision to allow clean energy projects without any environmental impact assessments is bound to have adverse consequences. “The salt desert is a unique landscape” that is “rich in flora and fauna,” including flamingos, desert foxes, and migratory bird species that fly from Europe and Africa to winter in this region, according to Abi T. Vanak, a conservation scientist with the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment. Vanak has overseen multiple environmental research projects in the Kutch region.

Kutch and other similar regions are classified as “wastelands” by the Indian government, which Vanak says is extremely unfortunate. “They are not recognized as valid ecosystems,” he said. With renewable energy projects exempt from environmental impact assessments, Sandip Virmani, an environmentalist based in Kutch, says there is no system in place to determine the best places for them. At roughly 17,374 square miles, the Kutch district—India’s largest—is as big as Denmark. Given this, Virmani said there is enough land in Kutch for various renewable energy projects, but he fears that dairies and other local businesses in the region might be adversely impacted. “It has to be in the context of not compromising on another economy,” he said.

A member of the Maldhari community milks a buffalo in Khavda, near the India-Pakistan border. [Photo: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool] Meanwhile, longtime residents are still waiting to see how this huge project near their village will affect them. Hirelal Rajde, 75, who has spent most of his life in Khavda, is mindful of the upcoming energy project as well as the increase in tourism in recent years in this otherwise desolate region. “I think these developments are both good and bad,” he said. “I think overall though it will benefit more than it will cause problems,” he added. “I tell everyone who lives here to hold on to their land, don’t sell it. In a few years, I tell them they’ll have so much business that they won’t be able to rest even at night.”