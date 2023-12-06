This institutional homebuyer is selling off so quickly it’s creating inventory in some regional housing markets

BY Lance Lambert4 minute read

As ResiClub noted a few weeks ago, the slowdown in institutional homebuying hasn’t translated into a massive flood of U.S. inventory. After all, two of the nation’s biggest publicly traded operators, American Homes 4 Rent (which owns 59,092 homes) and Invitation Homes (which owns 84,697 homes), were once again net buyers in Q3 2023 after several quarters of net selling. But that’s the national picture. On a regional level, some operators are selling off enough inventory that it’s making an impact. That’s according to Parcl Labs, a residential real estate analytics startup.

VineBrook Homes one of the larger Midwest-based institutional landlords, is one such operator actively offloading a chunk of its portfolio, and it is doing so quite swiftly. In fact, there are 20 U.S. zip codes where VineBrook Homes makes up at least 10% of all resale listings currently on the market. In Milwaukee’s 53218 zip code, that figure is 31%. In these 20 zip codes, where VineBrook Homes makes up at least 10% of all resale listings, it is also marking down a lot of these listings. ​​In Milwaukee’s 53218 zip code, where VineBrook Homes owns 31% of the over 100 resale listings currently on the market, it changed the price on 86% of those listings—with the typical unit seeing a 17% price cut, according to Parcl Labs. On a net basis, VineBrook Homes Trust reduced its portfolio by 858 homes in Q3 2023, after reducing it by 524 homes in Q2 2023. That’s a significant shift from the pandemic housing boom era when VineBrook Homes Trust increased its total portfolio by 2,211 homes in Q4 2021 and 4,272 homes in Q1 2022. VineBrook Homes Trust ended September with 25,716 homes in its ownership. Within its portfolio, VineBrook Homes holds 23,147 homes, while its brand NexPoint Homes owns 2,569 homes, according to SEC filings.

“VineBrook is a prime example of a borrower/fund becoming over-extended due to [interest] rates going up,” says Noel Christopher, former chief real estate officer at property management firm Evernest. “Fortunately, it's a good time to sell. They will get top dollar for most of these homes even if they sell at a 10% discount. They are not selling in bulk; no reason to. Selling the homes one by one is the best way to maximize value.” Earlier this month, VineBrook Homes Trust admitted that the firm doesn’t have enough liquid capital ready to meet its debt requirements. In its third quarter filing, it wrote: “The Company has significant debt obligations coming due on the Warehouse Facility of approximately $1.2 billion within 12 months of the financial statement issuance date. As of the date of issuance, the company does not have sufficient liquidity to satisfy these obligations. In order to satisfy obligations as they mature, management intends to evaluate its options and may seek to… sell homes from its portfolio and pay down debt balances with the net sale proceeds.” “VineBrook bought a lot of homes in the last four years. Like many [single-family rental] operators, they purchased faster than they could rehab and stabilize,” says Christopher. ”

VineBrook isn’t the only operator in a pinch that needs to sell off some homes. “Many operators out there are in the same position as VineBrook,” adds Christopher. “They may not publicly state this, but many are dealing with it. It's the typical game that all large commercial real estate investors must play. Because these are all single-family homes, culling the portfolio to satisfy the bank's liquidity requirements is much easier. A billion dollars of single-family rentals are much easier to sell one-by-one on the open market than a billion dollars of multi-family rentals. In times like these, groups like VineBrook can quickly reposition, raise more capital, and redeploy with lessons learned.” One regional pocket where VineBrook is selling off a lot of homes is the 45211 zip code, a lower-income community located just 15 minutes outside of downtown Cincinnati.

The selloff in the 45211 zip code comes just months after Cincinnati announced in January it would sue VineBrook Homes, which the city government said owned “more than 5% of all housing stock in some communities” and claimed “has an extensive history of building, health, and safety code violations.” Back in January, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval wrote, “We have no tolerance for investors who come into Cincinnati, let properties degrade, and exploit tenants. VineBrook’s neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the City of Cincinnati will fight back with everything we have to protect our residents.” In that January press release, city officials claimed VineBrook Homes owned “950 properties in Cincinnati.” According to data ResiClub pulled from the Hamilton County Auditor this week, VineBrook Homes (under the name VB One LLC) owns 702 homes in Hamilton County, Ohio. (Cincinnati makes up just under half of the county's population).