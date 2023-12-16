Apple’s 5 biggest failures of 2023, including AI, iPads, and 8GB of RAM

BY Michael Grothaus5 minute read

This was a busy year for Apple. Not only did the company make one of the most dramatic changes to the iPhone in over a decade, but it also introduced a revolutionary new product with the Vision Pro headset. These were two of Apple’s biggest hits of 2023.

Yet it wasn’t all roses for Apple this past year. The company had some big failures, which frustrated general consumers and the longtime Apple faithful alike. Here are Apple’s biggest misses of 2023. #5 A laughably confusing Apple Pencil Lineup Many have complained that Apple’s lineup of devices has become increasingly convoluted in recent years, and this becomes very evident when looking at the 2023 Apple Pencil line of styli for the iPad. In October, Apple introduced the third-generation Apple Pencil, dubbed the “Apple Pencil (USB-C).” However, it kept the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils on sale, too, which led to widespread customer confusion. Apple now sells three pencils: the newest Apple Pencil (USB-C), the most powerful Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and the oldest Apple Pencil (1st generation).

Which should you get? Who knows. The pricing structure is all over the map. The newest USB-C Pencil costs $79, while the oldest Pencil costs $99. So price doesn’t work as a guide to judge which is the latest and greatest. Things get more confounding: The best model, the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which costs $129, isn’t compatible with some iPads. Meanwhile, the oldest Pencil actually has better features than the newest USB-C Pencil, such as pressure sensitivity. Worse, if you buy the wrong Apple Pencil for the iPad you have, some of its features won’t work. 9to5Mac took a deep dive into the befuddling mess here. No wonder they titled their article “The Apple Pencil lineup is finally as confusing as the iPad lineup.” #4 An iPad that was MIA Speaking of iPads, there were no new ones in 2023 at all. Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro lineup hasn’t been updated since October 2022. Its iPad Air hasn’t been updated since March 2022. And its iPad mini hasn’t been updated since September 2021.

