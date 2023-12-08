The most diverse generation in the workplace can agree on this one career-builder

BY Alyssa Khan6 minute read

Despite their reputation as the laziest generation to date (bed rotting isn’t lazy, it’s self-care), Gen Z is revolutionizing work culture, innovating workspaces and workflow as they go. Their next frontier is mentorship. In fact, according to an Adobe study, 83% of the generation believes that mentorship is crucial for their professional development.

Gen Z has steadily increased its presence in the workforce by at least 2%, year over year since 2018. Glassdoor’s 2024 Workplace Trends report predicts that Gen Z will overtake boomers in full-time employment by 2024. Sensible demand They are in it for more than just a paycheck (although raises and promotions are still very much in demand—and requested). They want fulfilling work and workplace relationships. “Gen Zers are looking for [positions] that make them come alive, something that will get them excited to wake up in the morning, to go in and get to do that,” says Charis Smith, mentorship director at New York University’s American Journalism Online program. “More than anything they want to make an impact. Employment goes further than just ‘I just need a job to pay my rent.” Yet according to McKinsey, Gen Zers are over twice as likely to strive for CEO-level titles when compared to generations prior. “As the working world changes rapidly, Gen Zers see the value of relationship building as a means of landing jobs, furthering their careers,” says Shonna Waters, PhD., vice president of Executive Advisory at BetterUp, a Texas-based career coaching and productivity platform.

“Having a mentor was very important for me entering the workforce,” says Preston Moore, a Texas-based sports reporter and anchor. “I’d done some small jobs within journalism throughout college, but entering the industry full-time was a different experience entirely. Without mentorship, I likely would have been overwhelmed when stepping into my career.” Supply challenges Despite this level of interest, only 52% of the 1,000 respondents in the Adobe survey reported success in securing a mentor. The greatest challenge to forging a fruitful relationship is the ever-evolving workplace. In the age of Zoom and remote work, networking, and work relationships are taking a hit, making it harder than ever for younger employees to build meaningful workforce connections. Forty-three percent of company leaders rank relationship building as the greatest challenge in hybrid and remote work. As of 2023, the BLS found that around 27% of full-time employees work from home, and almost 60% of U.S. companies have adopted hybrid work models. Gone are the days of Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs. Proximity issues notwithstanding, Gen Z mentees are looking at mentorship relationships like a two-way street, acknowledging that they also have something special to offer their teams.

“It all comes down to connecting on a personal passion,” says Liz Hilton Segel, senior and managing partner, and chief client officer at McKinsey. “Mentors today need to have the capacity. I am talking about time and emotional space to care for mentees as people, to see them, and to create a sense of belonging,” Hilton Segel asserts, “There’s a relationship foundation to mentorship that’s absolutely critical.” Reverse mentoring and relationships The two-way street approach enables reverse reciprocal mentoring, making room for younger team members to feel utilized, appreciated, and valued, and according to Waters, can result in more synergy in the workplace by increasing perspective taking, new technology, and navigating generation differences while promoting more in-depth understandings of coworker’s challenges and experiences. To be clear, Gen Zers aren’t just looking for cheerleaders—they’re looking for folks who are truly interested in growing their success, which goes beyond their career goals. Over 50% of the generation’s professionals are likely to prioritize health and well-being over employment. Even more so, the top three qualities on their wish list are a positive work culture, and access to mental health and wellness benefits, along with a sense of purpose.

Creating a relationship that expands beyond the workday may be the key to supporting their strides and retaining talent, according to Segel, who says that career development is also top of mind for younger employees amongst other top concerns, such as flexibility and job security. Mentors vs. sponsors Mentors are essential for guiding success, but sponsors also play a crucial role. While mentors focus on relationship building, personal development, and individual coaching, sponsors are the individuals within the company who can provide opportunities to work toward and achieve goals. McKinsey has been utilizing both mentors and sponsors for their team, and it’s been more than successful, according to Segel, by allowing employees to take the driver’s seat in their professional development.

“The concept of a more self-authored approach to personal development has really resonated with folks,” Segel explained. “I, as a colleague, can set a plan for myself in terms of what am I looking for in terms of professional growth. What am I looking for in terms of the networks I might build? Of the achievements that I might gather? And then to seek out mentors and sponsors who will be connected to that journey as opposed to going to a mentor and saying, ‘What do you think my journey should be?’” she continues, “You approach the relationship from the point of, ‘Here’s what I would like my path to be. How can you help me bring that path into a reality?’” Mentoring from a distance As the world and workplaces continue to evolve in the wake of COVID, one thing is clear: remote work isn’t going anywhere. While WFH days often come with ease, navigating remote mentorship is uncharted territory for many mentors and mentees. However, research has found virtual mentorship can be just as effective as in-person opportunities when the right steps are taken to ensure quality, engagement, and enthusiasm aren’t lacking. According to Waters, there are four core steps to guiding Gen Z from behind the screen.

Establish ground rules to clarify expectations and norms

Schedule regular check-ins to build and maintain rapport

Offer resources that are accessible and available to promote development

Set goals In this last step, mentees are encouraged to focus on personal aspirations, track progress, and receive targeted feedback. This approach works to make Gen Z feel as though their mentors, bosses, sponsors, coworkers, and higher-ranking leaders don’t just care about their productivity. “Almost always, they want mentors who are either like a big sister or an auntie,” says NYU’s Smith. “They want someone on their side to laugh with them, to teach them how to have fun, to encourage them while having that authority that comes with experience, which we find in the older generations,” Smith says. For Moore, as a newly minted sports reporter, mentorship was essential in helping him start his career and personal goals. With virtual mentoring, he says that making yourself available is the key to building a productive and impactful connection.