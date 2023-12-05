12-cash-flow-strategies-to-grow-or-scale-any-small-business

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

When you’re trying to get a small-business operation off the ground, sometimes everyone on the team will need to work harder with less until you make a name for yourself and the cash is rolling in. Yet, there is something to be said for running a tight ship, being conservative about your business spending habits, and saving for a rainy day when business is booming.

Below, 12 Fast Company Executive Board members each share one way that small-business leaders can effectively manage their cash flow and working capital to ensure they have the resources they need to grow or scale their companies as the economy dictates. 1. ESTABLISH A BUSINESS LINE OF CREDIT. Get a business line of credit with your bank during times of good cash flow. Increase it each year as you grow. You never have to use it, but it’s good to have because it’s easy to get money when you don’t need it and hard to get it when you do need it. – Theresa Neil, Guidea

2. KEEP FIXED COSTS LOW. It’s essential to keep your fixed costs low. Always ask yourself the following question before spending: Is there a flexible way to adjust costs according to your revenue and business needs? A golden rule is to never commit to a fixed cost that is beyond your current cash runway. If your cash project runs out in 12 months, why would you commit to a 24-month lease? – Doug Lui, Aptera Motors 3. PRACTICE A ZERO-BASED BUDGETING METHOD.

Embrace zero-based budgeting to optimize cash flow. This approach demands justifying each expense anew every budget period, eliminating wasteful spending. It instills discipline and sharpens focus on ROI, ensuring only value-adding costs remain. This lean method can free up working capital, positioning your small business to seize growth opportunities as economic conditions evolve. – Tony Martignetti, Inspired Purpose Partners 4. INVEST IN AI-POWERED CASH FLOW OPTIMIZATION. Consider using AI-powered cash flow optimization software. It keeps track of your expenses and ensures everything runs smoothly. The software can manage and automate invoices and handle late payments. It also analyzes and forecasts trends, helping identify improvement areas. Some current market favorites are Centage Planning Maestro, Xero, and Futrli. – Gergo Vari, Lensa

5. IMPLEMENT A ROLLING FORECAST. Establishing a rolling forecast is beneficial. It is dynamic and is updated regularly, usually monthly or quarterly. Instead of setting a static annual budget, the forecast rolls forward one month (or quarter) at a time. For instance, if a month passes, another month is added to the forecast. This ensures that the forecast always covers, say, the next 12 months or the next four quarters. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal 6. EXERCISE SPENDING DISCIPLINE.

Operating with a lean ethos is critical. It’s easy to see an increase in revenue as a reason or opportunity to invest in more people, resources, and overhead, but sustainability requires a disciplined focus that allows for proactive and measured growth while ensuring preservation if circumstances and revenues change amid economic downturns or market fluctuations. – Andrew Becks, 301 Digital Media 7. LEVERAGE PROMPT-PAYMENT DISCOUNTS. We’ve launched several businesses and products, and each time we’ve leveraged prompt-payment discounts to test the market and improve our cash flow. Most of our customers now pay quarterly upfront, and some pay annually upfront, all for a small discount or to get an extra service without extra cost. If they are delighted with your product or service, they’ll find a way to get you paid early! – Philip Stoten,SCOOP

8. FIND A BALANCE BETWEEN LOWERING EXPENSES AND INCREASING REVENUE. You must strike a balance between lowering expenses and increasing revenue. Often, it’s easier to monitor and analyze where overhead exists and cut back, but the more cash you have coming into your business, the more money you have to cover your expenses and build your reserves. Strive for diversity. More cash can be acquired by looking at both the quality and quantity of your customers. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture 9. OPERATE WITH A LEAN STAFF.

In recessionary times, you need to operate lean and mean. That means each employee needs to wear multiple hats, without sacrificing internal controls. In a small business, you can’t just be the CEO or president. You may also need to handle one or more of the functions. Everyone needs to work harder with less to survive. “Nice to have” purchases need to be delayed or pushed out. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 10. PLAN AHEAD FOR OPERATING COSTS AND NON-FIXED EXPENSES. If you are a seasonal business, your operating costs and non-fixed expenses, including staffing and inventory, must be carefully planned out ahead of time. Learning to navigate the ebbs and flows is essential to maintaining a financially stable company. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

11. IDENTIFY AND TRACK UP TO 10 PIVOTAL FINANCIAL INDICATORS. Small-business leaders can master their cash flow and working capital by diligently identifying and tracking up to 10 pivotal financial indicators. This sharp approach carves a clear financial snapshot, enabling swift, informed adjustments aligned with economic trends. Steady vigilance on these indicators guarantees precise resource channeling. – Lyn Corbett, The Pivotal Group Consultants, Inc. 12. SAVE WHEN TIMES ARE PLENTIFUL.