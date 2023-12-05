14 tips to lower the risks of launching a successful business

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

There is a traditional assumption that if a business is still around—and thriving—after its first five years in the marketplace, then chances are the leadership and team are bound to see their company survive to take further strides.

Now, in the new norm, with a global economy that is constantly changing and a digital culture to keep up with, business owners must work double time if they want their products or services to remain relevant in the public eye and gain the attention of potential new clients and customers. If your company is still fresh out of the gate and looking for smart strategies to keep growing, tapping into the experience of successful entrepreneurs is a big help. Below, 14 experts from Fast Company Executive Board each offer one tip to help startup owners find ways to mitigate risk as they work to grow their businesses. 1. ENSURE THAT YOU’RE ANSWERING A REAL NEED.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Make sure the service or product you’re providing is answering a real need for real people—don’t get too hyped over the fads! Even though it’s a small business, it still needs to have a product-market fit. – Derek Ting, TextNow 2. FILL KEY ROLES INSTEAD OF OVER-HIRING TOO SOON. Don’t over-hire early on. Focus on filling a few key roles with team members who are eager to learn and are willing to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. Then, reassess what secondary hires are essential to the business before building out your team any further. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

3. PRE-SELL TO YOUR TARGET MARKET. Make sure you know your market. Test it by pre-selling your products or services; perhaps you can even use this money for funding. Also, think about advisors who can add real value—people who have done something similar and succeeded or who are in the same situation as your potential customers. The right product at the right price is essential for success, so make sure you have that foundation. – Philip Stoten, SCOOP 4. LEARN HOW TO BOOTSTRAP.

Master the art of bootstrapping. Capital is oxygen, and nothing suffocates a venture faster than its absence. Bootstrapping—forgoing outside investment in favor of personal savings and revenue—is more than an exercise in fiscal discipline; it’s a master class in entrepreneurial asceticism. This austerity disciplines you to prioritize essentials, resulting in a leaner, more agile business model. – Joey Burzynski, MarketKarma 5. PIVOT AND TRY NEW THINGS TO SOLVE THE CLIENT’S PROBLEM. Love the problem you are trying to solve, not the first solution you come up with. The first solution you come up with will rarely be the best one. Be ready and willing to pivot and try new things. – Alex Husted, HELPSY

6. GET CAPITAL IN PLACE UPFRONT. Line up access to capital loans or lines of credit, and so on, before you start the path as an entrepreneur. Once you do, no banks will look at you until you can show two years of successful tax returns. Access to cash is critical to help you move on and scale the business. – Martin Pedersen, Stellar Agency 7. DESIGN A SIMPLIFIED VERSION OF THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE AND SEE HOW IT DOES.

advertisement

I suggest embracing the minimum viable product approach. By focusing on creating a simplified version of your product or service, you can test the waters, collect customer feedback, and tailor your offerings accordingly. This iterative process can minimize the risk of investing heavily in a concept that might not be aligned with your target audience, ultimately leading to sustainable success. – Dharmesh Acharya, Radixweb 8. FOCUS ON BUILDING A ‘HUMAN-CENTERED-DESIGN.’ Your company’s online reputation matters. With online customer ratings and reviews being accessible and public, it is critical to invest early on in the right platforms, tools, and people to monitor, analyze, and thoughtfully respond to customers. Aim to build a “human-centered” design and environment that creates loyalty and transparency. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture

9. PARTNER WITH OTHER BUSINESS OWNERS. A partnership is essential—meaning, don’t be a lone wolf. Co-found your small business with someone else instead. Share the burden. If you’ve already started your business on your own, build relationships with other business owners to foster partnerships. – Alexander Kwapis, The Wild Dirt 10. KEEP A ‘FIRST DOWN’ MINDSET.

Remember to keep a “first down” mindset. It is easy to slip into trying to do too much and taking on big risks for potential payoffs—that’s a “Hail Mary” mindset. Instead, think about doing the fundamentals extremely well and making the daily execution flawless—that’s a “first down” mindset. It has been said, “A good plan executed flawlessly will be amazing, but an amazing plan executed poorly will fail.” – Jeff Morrison, Medical Leverage, a communications company 11. UTILIZE TECH TOOLS TO EMPOWER YOUR TEAM. Utilize the tools that allow small teams to power big businesses. When you’re just starting, it’s important to focus on making your products and services the best they can be while sourcing constant feedback from customers. Whether it’s a marketing automation tool, point-of-sale system, or something else, explore all of the options available to you to make your life easier and your business better. – Jason VandeBoom, ActiveCampaign

12. ASK THE HARD QUESTIONS UPFRONT. A key tip to mitigate risks when launching a small business is to ask the hard questions upfront. Dive into market research, analyze competition, and scrutinize your business plan. Challenge assumptions and be prepared to pivot based on what you discover. By facing the tough questions head-on, you’re better positioned to navigate challenges, making your venture more resilient from the start. – Lyn Corbett, The Pivotal Group Consultants, Inc. 13. CONSIDER YOUR BRAND MARKETING STRATEGY.