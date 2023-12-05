Mark Zuckerberg donated $500 million to Harvard for AI. Then a disinformation research project was shut down, a whistleblower alleges

A prominent disinformation scholar who left Harvard University in August has accused the school of muzzling her speech and stifling—then dismantling—her research team as it launched a deep dive in late 2021 into a trove of Facebook files she considers the most important documents in internet history.

The actions impacting Joan Donovan’s work coincided with a $500 million donation to Harvard by a foundation run by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. In a whistleblower disclosure made public Monday, Donovan seeks investigations into “inappropriate influence” from Harvard’s general counsel, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, and the U.S. Department of Education.

The CEO of Whisteblower Aid, a legal nonprofit supporting Donovan, called the alleged behavior by Harvard’s Kennedy School and its dean a “shocking betrayal” of academic integrity at the elite school.

“Whether Harvard acted at the company’s direction or took the initiative on its own to protect (Facebook’s) interests, the outcome is the same: Corporate interests are undermining research and academic freedom to the detriment of the public,” CEO Libby Liu said in a press statement.