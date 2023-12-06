How Roku plans on winning the smart TV wars

Years ago, the company foretold how it would withstand competition from the likes of Amazon, Google, and Apple. While those companies fixated on streaming boxes and dongles, Roku’s plan involved shipping its software on cheap TVs from up-and-coming brands, keeping that software conservatively simple, and making money from the ads and other revenues that flow through its platform.

It worked. Roku’s software now ships on four out of every 10 smart TVs sold in the United States, and it has 75.8 million accounts on its platform. While the company is still in search of profitability (as many streaming businesses are), and it laid off 10% of its workforce this fall (as many other tech companies have), it’s long past the risk of being squished by big tech rivals.

Instead, it’s everyone else that Roku now has to worry about. From cable companies and TV makers to the holding company behind TiVo, more players than ever are looking for a piece of the smart TV business. Roku has been saying for years that smart TV platforms will consolidate over time, but that’s the one prediction the company has gotten completely wrong.