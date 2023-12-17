How to be more persuasive: 7 ways to influence and inspire your team

BY Melissa Bouma3 minute read

Persuasion is one of the first skills that I didn’t realize I was honing as I entered the workforce after college. I can trace it back to one of my first jobs in the sales department of Neiman Marcus.

What started as tactfully trying to convince a customer that she did need both the black AND the blue designer ballet flats has evolved into motivating teams, driving client solutions, and leading an independent advertising agency. Now, as the CEO of a 150-person content-led creative agency, I’m immersed in challenges like client relations that require persuasive strategy daily. But I also find myself helping leaders across the agency as they look to motivate and encourage their teams on things big and small, everything from submitting time sheets to embracing our agency’s core values. It can be challenging to unify employees in an industry known for creative rule-breakers. Yet, in the past few years, professional communication skills have been even further tested with hybrid work environments. Like many other leaders, we must effectively work with remote and in-person team members and find impactful ways to connect through communications that range from in-person and video meetings to email and everyone’s favorite, Slack.

Our agency has wonderfully diverse employees who cut across different backgrounds and ages. I’ll take that any day over homogeneity. But it also means our leaders need to put extra thought into how we position our stance to ensure it resonates with and is understood by as many people as possible. Related: 9 traits of visionary leaders So, how does a leader exert influence in our incredibly complex world? The first step is approaching every conversation from a place of empathy and understanding your audience. It’s vital to look at any request through the lenses of those who will receive it.

It’s more important than ever that today’s leaders find ways to unite and motivate their teams. Here’s a few ways to tap into modern persuasive techniques when managing teams and navigating the biggest work/life issues facing the workforce today. Share the “why” Clearly frame the situation, state your position, or need, and explain your reasoning. It can be hard for employees to fully get on board if they don’t understand why you are making your request or how it will impact outcomes thereafter. Explain your thinking and describe how the results can have a collective benefit. Set expectation Try to avoid generic meeting requests. There should be no surprises. When you send an invite for an in-person or video meeting—or even a larger group gathering—provide an overview of what you plan to discuss. Setting the stage allows others to prepare mentally and can reduce any speculation and angst. Transparency fosters trust, a crucial element of effective persuasion.

Welcome questions and feedback We live in a world of perpetually curious people. It’s important to foster and encourage that. And while our teams are diverse in their demographics and geographic location, there is one common trait: everyone wants to feel valued and heard. Solicit feedback and actively listen to what employees have to say. Tailor your approach Before engaging with an individual or small group, take a few minutes to think through what communication style will work best for them. For instance, some people respond well to a short email, while others need a phone call or in-person chat to process verbally. This also goes for your actual dialogue. Tap into your emotional intelligence and engage them in a style that works for them, not just you. Embrace authenticity While this approach is vital for all discussions, I use it as my go-to method when trying to connect with a large group and can’t fully personalize the interaction. Be open and honest about what you need. Most people can tell when you’re being disingenuous, which lowers your credibility and erodes your power of persuasion.