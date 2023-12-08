This year, put an AI twist on your holiday greetings

BY FastCo Works5 minute read

When you hear “AI,” your brain probably defaults to a startup with an inscrutable name rather than one of the oldest and most recognizable consumer brands in the world. But Coca-Cola wants to change that. The company recently launched a tool that puts the power of AI, along with the brand’s iconic imagery, in the hands of anyone with a web browser.

Coca-Cola has partnered with OpenAI and Bain to build Create Real Magic, a platform that allows visitors to create custom greeting cards out of familiar Coca-Cola iconography (Santa, polar bears, cans, bottles, etc.) using a simple, user-friendly interface. Results range from art-deco fabulations and cut-paper dioramas to photorealistic fantasyscapes, all of which embody the brand’s comforting and familiar holiday iconography. Create Real Magic is not the first time the brand has leveraged emerging technologies, most recently launching Coca-Cola Y3000, a limited-edition beverage cocreated with AI. Here, Selman Careaga, global president of Coca-Cola, reveals the thinking and process behind Create Real Magic, how Coca-Cola is using AI internally, and the future of brand engagement. Does Coca-Cola use AI as part of its everyday internal processes? We’re always looking for ways to maximize the value of what we do, and we see AI as a tool that can help us both internally and externally. Within the company, we use it in several ways which allow us to work faster and more efficiently. It’s been wonderful for market research and data analytics, and there is research going on for several other projects. AI offers new tools that support our existing brand strategies across many areas of the company.

When your beverage designers made the limited-edition Y3000 flavor that debuted in 2023, they used AI as part of their creative process. How did that come about? We launched Coca-Cola Creations in February 2022 to create innovative experiences in physical and digital spaces. Because of our collaborations in music, fashion, and tech, we like to talk about Creations as “culture bottled.” For example, Starlight was inspired by space travel. Byte was the first beverage launched in the metaverse. Ultimate featured a partnership with League of Legends. It’s all about putting the Coca-Cola Christmas ecosystem in the hands of consumers and letting them run wild.” Selman Careaga, global president of Coca-Cola Y3000 is our eighth Creation, cocreated by our best-in-class scientists with AI. We spoke to people about how they think and feel about the future, how they think the future would taste, its colors—everything. Our team filtered these insights through AI and used the results to develop the futuristic flavor of Y3000 and the product design. Even with AI, these projects can take a long time. We were actually working on Y3000 long before AI became a buzzword.

What was the thinking behind the Create Real Magic platform? We ran an experiment in early 2023 in collaboration with Open AI that was available in 17 countries for 11 days. The response was huge, even though we didn’t promote it at all. We saw people spending long periods of time on the site, and in 11 days, more than 120,000 people submitted their artwork. After that initial round, we chose 20 of the top creators and brought them to our headquarters in Atlanta to share their experiences, explore potential collaborations, and discuss what the future might look like. We called it the Real Magic Academy and took what we learned from those sessions into account when designing the holiday version of Create Real Magic, as well as the Diwali version we recently launched in India. Users can create their own AI-assisted, Coke-themed holiday cards, such as those shown here, at the Create Real Magic website.

What were the changes between the experimental version and the current iteration? This version is connected to the holidays, but the idea was to let as many people as possible create something special to share with the people they care about. We made some changes to make sure it was as user-friendly as possible and also added some of our iconic Christmas images. It’s a very simple process: You just choose the kinds of assets or images you want to work with, colors, styles, and backgrounds. One of the central powers of AI is allowing people to harness powerful technology with simple tools. Did putting that kind of power in consumers’ hands cause any anxiety within the company? It was an interesting line to walk. Of course, we wanted to respect the heritage of the brand, remain authentic, and stay true to our values of uplift and optimism. At the same time, we want to create great experiences for Gen Z, and one of the best ways is through digital innovation. We worked with OpenAI and Bain to make sure there were appropriate guardrails on the experience, with the idea that constraints often enhance creativity. It’s all about putting the Coca-Cola Christmas ecosystem in the hands of consumers and letting them run wild. There are always some risks to doing something new, but we feel this is the right direction for us. Without taking a little risk, it won’t be as interesting. Coca-Cola has been around for 137 years. We’ve been making content that entire time, but until now, it has been a one-way street—we create things, put them into the world, and people experience them. It’s really exciting to move into a time where we can offer tools everybody can use to be part of the creative process. It lets us truly put the brand in the hands of people. And the engagement is next level. People are always more attached to something they’ve had a hand in creating.