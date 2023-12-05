Hinge is spending $1 million to get people meeting IRL

Hinge wants you to get off of its app and foster platonic relationships.

The dating app giant is launching a $1 million social impact fund to tackle the loneliness epidemic that’s impacting its Gen Z users. Fiscally sponsored or 501(c)3 groups in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York City can apply for grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 each to develop “fresh, free/low-cost, and recurring in-person connection opportunities” for young adults.

“You could just tell people, ‘Go hang out, in person,’ but we know that doesn’t necessarily work,” Josh Penny, Hinge’s social impact director, tells Fast Company, noting that social clubs stand out as a way to combat growing concerns around generational loneliness because of their welcoming, low-pressure nature.

“You get to spend time around an activity, and it sort of takes the pressure down of getting to know other people because you’re there to do something and that connection is going to happen as a result of it,” says Penny, who is the company’s first social impact leader.