How to ensure your performance review doesn’t suck this year

BY Julia Herbst2 minute read

And we’re off: It’s the mad dash to the end of the year—that hectic time when we’re all supposed to complete our normal work, somehow wrap up those yearlong projects, all while gracefully embracing holiday cheer and festivities. Whether you oversee a team or not, there’s one thing that’s likely on your end-of-year to-do lists for work: an annual performance review.

We’ve covered the dreaded performance review a lot, especially with regard to its limitations. These conversations can be stressful or even disincentivize workplace communication and teamwork, says author Behnam Tabrizi. “In reality they do more harm than good because employees focus on impressing their manager rather than on performance per se,” he writes. But whether or not you like them, for most of us, they’re going to happen anyway. Therefore, it’s about making performance reviews as useful as possible, says cognitive scientist and UT Austin vice provost, Art Markman in his latest article. He suggests using the conversation to ask your manager one key question: “Let your supervisor know your long-term goals and your ideas about what you need to learn, and then ask for their opinion on whether you were accurate in characterizing your strengths and weaknesses, as well as whether you are right about how to improve.”

In addition to making you look good, this question can help you understand the perspective of a person in a more senior role, and get better at a very critical skill: improving your capacity to improve, says Markman. Another way to make sure your review is as useful as possible is to do some prep work. This can be especially critical if you’re making a case for a title change and promotion. (Which you should do, if you feel like you’ve done a strong job this past year.) Make some lists, suggests Caress Contessa’s Caileen Keayas, including what you achieved over the past year, what you want to accomplish in 2024, and enumerate the ways your manager can assist you. Your performance review is ultimately a chance to get aligned with your manager about your future at the company, including shared goals and priorities.