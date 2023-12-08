Try this framework to have the ‘career conversation’ with your manager

BY Vanessa Gennarrelli6 minute read

Maybe you’ve felt a twinge of jealousy when you see peers promoted, or when a colleague leaves for a more high-profile role. Or you’ve seen a new position open up somewhere else in the company, and you want to put your hat in the ring. There’s a growing sense that you’d like to make a move, but navigating that transition with your boss seems opaque, confusing, or potentially hazardous.

But here’s the thing: A good boss supports you in your current role, but a great boss sets you up for the next one. When you have the conversation about your career—and get it right—it opens so many doors. Your current boss can keep their eye open for roles that open up, vouch for you as a reference, and they won’t be surprised as you begin to make the transition to a new gig. Being open about your plans, done well, can build trust and go toward preserving your relationship with this person, long-term. In my recent book, Surviving Change at Work, former GitHub COO and current Redpoint VC Erica Brescia articulated this thinking succinctly: “One of my favorite employees had this sort of conversation: ‘I am delivering, but I am thinking in about a year or so I am going to leave.’ That is a dream scenario. If anything, we respect a person more, not less.” When and how to share your future plans with your manager isn’t something you get a ton of experience with as an individual contributor, so it’s hard to know how to proceed.

The further you go in your career, the more friction surrounds each rung on the career ladder, requiring you to advocate for yourself and seceding control to the promotion process, which can be a black box. First, let’s start with a strategy about approaching your manager, then we’ll get concrete and tactical about what to look for, what to say, and materials that can make your case stronger. Boss-level analysis Managers come in all stripes. Some want to know where you see yourself in five years; others are incentivized to promote direct reports or terminate them (aka “up or out”).

A lot of managers are oversubscribed in general, and it’s tough to get time with them at all, let alone focus on something that isn’t urgently on fire. Unfortunately, there are some bosses out there who manage through control: gatekeepers who may not want personnel changes, or who will react poorly for whatever reason. In video games, they call it “boss level” for a reason. Like in the game, each boss will have their own strengths and weaknesses that you’ll have to navigate. You may already have an inkling of how your manager approaches career planning, so to get clearer, here’s a tried-and-true framework for “the career conversation.”

Assume they probably want to keep you Unless your relationship with your manager is particularly fraught or bumpy (and often we can’t choose our managers), it’s much easier to keep an employee than replace them. How much easier? According to Lever’s 2022 Talent Benchmarks Report, each role filled requires 98 candidates in the pipeline, takes 30 days to fill a technical role, imposes a grind on the employees doing the interviewing (3.6 interviews per candidate), and incurs $4,000 in recruiting costs. And that’s after your manager has gotten the backfill job requisition approved by their manager, written the job description, and assembled the interview panel. Then the candidate needs to give two weeks notice at their current role. Your manager is looking at two to three months of picking up the slack, and a ton of HR operations work in addition to those duties. It’s in your boss’s best interest to help you thrive because the downside is heavy.

Proceed with caution Ideally you would have this conversation before you have one foot out the door. What should you have prepared before you try to get a meeting on your calendar? At the very least, pull together your plan, do a bit of research, and dip a toe into the area with a few key questions. Develop your vision Do you know the direction you want for your career? If you’re drawing a blank, there are some tools in Surviving Change at Work that can help you do this in an afternoon. In broad strokes, you probably want a sense of what the next step looks like for you, whether it’s with your current outfit or elsewhere. Ask around Talk to folks who have reported to your manager in the past. When they moved on, how did that process go? If your manager is on solid professional terms with this former employee, that’s a good sign.

Launch a test balloon In your one-on-one meetings, ask them about their vision for their career. Maybe reference the highest-ranked person in your department and ask openly: “Do you want a job like that?” You can get a sense of how they feel about their future, which opens the door for you to talk about yours. After these early indicators, the next step is to make the decision to abort the mission, or begin to plan your career conversation. Here are a few key patterns that can help you make the call. Signs you should abort mission Sometimes, the right call is to fold your hand and walk away. If you’ve observed any of these traits in your analysis, the risk is too high:

Dismissiveness. It’s going to be hard to forge an alliance if they don’t seem interested in helping you.

It’s going to be hard to forge an alliance if they don’t seem interested in helping you. Shady or shifty behavior. If their actions haven’t matched up with their words, they might not be trustworthy. You may have been surprised by comments in your performance review, or you’ve seen them gossip negatively about peers or leaders.

If their actions haven’t matched up with their words, they might not be trustworthy. You may have been surprised by comments in your performance review, or you’ve seen them gossip negatively about peers or leaders. Defensiveness. If they’ve raised their voice in 1:1s, blame former employees for leaving them in the lurch, or other folks have had issues advocating for themselves, that’s going to be a tough get. Find another mentor in the organization, or potentially another manager. If you feel like you’re on solid footing, and that your manager is open to your next step, go ahead and schedule the career conversation. Your career development is technically your manager’s job. You doing the work takes something off their plate. Having the conversation Start the meeting by focusing on the next step in your career as that is where your manager can provide the most support and feedback. While you might want to end up at the top of the org chart, going that high-level runs the risk of threatening your manager. Assess feasibility . You’ll want to glean your chances of landing that next role, from your manager’s point of view.

. You’ll want to glean your chances of landing that next role, from your manager’s point of view. Prompt them for a gap analysis. Ask them to list the skills you need to grow, and any opportunities that might be coming down the pike that you can help with.

Ask them to list the skills you need to grow, and any opportunities that might be coming down the pike that you can help with. Ask for their support. Whether it’s a reference, their blessing to go for an open role internally, or keeping an eye out for high-visibility projects where you can shine, coming to them with a concrete ask will get momentum going.

Whether it’s a reference, their blessing to go for an open role internally, or keeping an eye out for high-visibility projects where you can shine, coming to them with a concrete ask will get momentum going. Set a timetable. If things are going well in the conversation, bring up your expectations for when you’d like to make a move—whether it’s six months, a year, or several, give them a heads up. Materials and next steps We’re coming up on year-end, which is when lots of companies have performance reviews, and it’s a good time for you to reflect. I advise clients and direct reports to assemble a “pitch deck” about themselves that highlights their return on investment to the organization. For the projects you drove, what is the business impact for the organization?