‘Portfolio careers’ are becoming more popular. Is it just rebranding hustle culture?

Taylor Elyse Morrison has two and a half careers. One career involves a well-being and self-care app called Inner Workout , which she is preparing to launch soon. Then there is the corporate consulting role, which sees her working with Google and other companies as a facilitator.

The last “half” part of her career is a small coaching practice. “I don’t do a lot of advertising for it,” the 31-year-old explains, “but if people come to me for coaching, that’s what I offer.”

Morrison’s working life provides her with flexibility, freedom, and the ability to choose what kind of work she engages in on a day-to-day basis. Those can be the components of a fulfilling professional life, and a solid recipe for work-life balance.

However, without the right structures and practices in place, this sort of job structure has the potential to turn into another form of hustle culture and lead to burnout.