Why corporate well-being initiatives often don’t work—and what to do instead

We all experience stress at work and in our lives. And rising stress levels have brought a greater appreciation for the importance of well-being. Now, employers are increasing investments in programs and strategies to enhance the well-being of employees.

But what if your company’s efforts aren’t moving the needle for you? Each person’s needs for well-being are unique, so even with your organization’s investments, you may not be feeling the positive effects they intend.

Taking action to impact your own well-being can be especially powerful—not just because of the outcomes you can drive for yourself, but because of the very nature of being proactive and its effects on your energy, your career, and your future.

Here’s why corporate well-being initiatives often don’t work—and what workers can do themselves to improve their own well-being.