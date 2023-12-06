Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Tracy Brower argues that both employers and workers have a responsibility to prioritize well-being.

Why corporate well-being initiatives often don’t work—and what to do instead

[Images: A-Digit/Getty Images; Rawpixel]

BY Tracy Brower6 minute read

We all experience stress at work and in our lives. And rising stress levels have brought a greater appreciation for the importance of well-being. Now, employers are increasing investments in programs and strategies to enhance the well-being of employees.

But what if your company’s efforts aren’t moving the needle for you? Each person’s needs for well-being are unique, so even with your organization’s investments, you may not be feeling the positive effects they intend.

Taking action to impact your own well-being can be especially powerful—not just because of the outcomes you can drive for yourself, but because of the very nature of being proactive and its effects on your energy, your career, and your future.  

Here’s why corporate well-being initiatives often don’t work—and what workers can do themselves to improve their own well-being. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tracy Brower is a PhD sociologist focused on work-life happiness and fulfillment. She is the VP of Workplace Insights for Steelcase and is the author of two books, The Secrets to Happiness at Work and Bring Work to Life by Bringing Life to Work. Her work has been translated into 17 languages. More

Explore Topics