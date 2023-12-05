How to build and lead a successful team, according to a NASA astronaut

I’m often asked what I miss most about being an astronaut, and my answer is always the same. It’s not being in space, as cool as that is. The thing I miss most is being part of that team. I teach now, at Columbia University in New York City. It’s a wonderful institution, and I work with a lot of amazing people. But nothing I’ve found in the civilian world compares to the esprit de corps at NASA (and I suspect at other places like it)—and that’s unfortunate. Because the world is becoming a more complicated and more interdependent place with every passing day. The technologically sophisticated landscapes we see before us cannot be navigated by one person alone. We can only do it together, on teams that stick together during thick and thin —teams that celebrate together in victory and stand by each other in defeat.

I also am often asked about what NASA is looking for when picking astronauts. You need the right qualifications, but lots of people have those. What is harder to find is the type of person who will fit into the teamwork culture: someone who will put the success of the team and the mission over their own personal ambitions, someone who will never leave a teammate behind when they’re struggling and in need of help, someone who will support their team when someone else makes a mistake, or when the team suffers a defeat. Those attributes, I think, are the most important for an astronaut to have, or anyone in any industry, for that matter.

Joe Namath, my boyhood football hero, once said, “Football taught me that life is a team game.” For me, being an astronaut taught me the same thing. There’s this one scene in The Right Stuff (that movie that rekindled my desire to become an astronaut when I was a senior in college) in which John Glenn is all set to be the first American to orbit the Earth, but his launch is canceled. Meanwhile, Vice President Lyndon Johnson is waiting outside Glenn’s house, demanding to bring in TV crews to talk to Glenn’s wife, Annie, on national television. But Annie has a stuttering problem; she doesn’t want to be on TV. So John gets on the phone with her and basically tells her it’s okay if she wants to tell the vice president of the United States to get lost. The next thing you know, some suit from NASA jumps down Glenn’s throat, telling him he can’t just dismiss the vice president like that. When Glenn didn’t back down, the NASA guy threatens to yank him out of the flight rotation and replace him if he won’t toe the line. Then all the other Mercury astronauts step up and get in that guy’s face. Deke Slayton says, “Oh, yeah? Who you gonna get?” Meaning: “You’ve only got seven astronauts here, and we’ve all got Glenn’s back.” The suit just stands there, stunned, and finally Alan Shepard tells him, “Step aside, pal.”

That moment, to me, just sums it all up. That’s how you treat your teammates. Watching that movie, I didn’t just want to go to space, I wanted to be part of that team, people who would always be there, in good times and in bad. That is truly the mark of a successful team, and I’m grateful to have been part of what I think is the greatest team ever assembled—the NASA Astronaut Team and those who supported us on the ground to make our missions successful. If you want to have something like that in your life, remember: