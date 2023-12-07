Three red flags that mean you’re an over-collaborator (and how to realign your team to deliver better results)

BY Alison Grieve and Jenni Miller4 minute read

Collaboration is the key to success. Teams, quite rightly, are encouraged to work closely together, share ideas, and communicate constantly. However, this can sometimes lead to over-collaboration, which can be counterproductive and detrimental to a team’s efficiency and overall performance.

Let’s explore the pitfalls of over-collaboration, focusing on too many meetings, excessive use of email, and the importance of aligning objectives among team members to streamline collaboration. Meeting overload Meetings have become a cornerstone of modern workplace collaboration, and the statistics reveal that a significant amount of time is spent in meetings with the average worker dedicating 2.8 hours per day to them. While meetings are essential for decision-making and brainstorming, excessive and unproductive meetings can quickly lead to over-collaboration, which in turn creates resentment and conflict in teams. There are a few common signs that you may be overdoing it with meetings in your team. If your calendar is consistently filled with back-to-back meetings, it’s a clear sign that you might be over-collaborating. Having little time for focused, individual work can hinder productivity and creativity.

Meetings without a clear agenda often go down a rabbit hole, consuming valuable time without achieving concrete outcomes. It’s crucial to have a well-defined purpose for each meeting and to communicate that in advance, so that people can come prepared and have a method for getting the team back on track. Holding multiple meetings to discuss the same topics or updates can be a sign of over-collaboration. Think about the other ways to get the task done without having a meeting. To realign your team’s meeting culture:

Prioritize essential meetings and ensure they have a clear purpose, agenda, and defined goals. Eliminate redundant or unnecessary meetings.

Encourage other forms of communication for routine updates and nonurgent matters.

Consider shorter (e.g. 25 minutes) more focused meetings to keep participants engaged and productive but also allow time between meetings for capturing actions or preparing for the next meeting.

Follow in the footsteps of Facebook, PepsiCo, and HSBC and introduce a meeting free day each week for your team. Email abuse Email is another tool that, when overused, can contribute to over-collaboration. The average person receives about 120 emails per day, so email can create a web of unnecessary communication that hinders productivity and makes it difficult to discern crucial information. There are a number of ways in which email can lead to over-collaboration. Constantly receiving emails, especially those unrelated to your primary tasks, can lead to an overflowing inbox. This can be overwhelming, distracting, and make it challenging to focus. When numerous people are copied on an email, accountability can become diluted. It’s easier for individuals to assume someone else will handle the task, leading to delays and misunderstandings. Excessive email communication can also slow down decision-making and impede workflow. The time spent managing emails can be better used for more productive tasks. Email threads that are too long or have too many recipients can easily lead to misunderstandings or misinterpretations of the message’s intent, potentially causing conflicts or confusion.

To address your team’s email conundrum: Encourage team members to be selective when including others in email threads, using only the “to” field and making actions and owners clear by using @{insertname} function.

Promote the use of alternative communication channels, such as project management tools or chat platforms, for quick updates and discussions. When could you just pick up the phone and call someone?

Be really careful of using “reply all” and only use this function when everyone needs a response. If not, just replying to those who need to be informed is the best option. Align objectives for effective collaboration A critical aspect of productive collaboration is aligning objectives among team members. Ninety-seven percent of workers believe that a lack of team alignment influences the success of a task or project. When team members have a shared understanding of their goals and priorities, collaboration becomes more purposeful and efficient. Here’s how to ensure your team’s objectives are aligned: