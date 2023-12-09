Apple’s 5 biggest hits of 2023

2023 has been a busy year for Apple. While the company had its usual annual software launches, such as the iPhone’s iOS operating system and the Mac’s macOS operating system—along with annual hardware refreshes including the iPhone and Apple Watch—it has also had its first brand new product unveiling in years with the Apple Vision Pro.
As 2023 draws to a close, we look at the best (and worst) moments Apple had during the year—and not all of them are product-related. Here are Apple’s biggest hits of 2023.
#5 Apple finally introduced a more affordable large-screen laptop with the 15” MacBook Air
For more than 25 years, fans of Apple’s laptops have harbored one big complaint: If you wanted a large-screen Apple laptop, you were forced to shell out $2,000 or more for a “pro” model with a 15” or larger screen. Apple’s consumer laptops have always been limited to 13-inch screen or smaller. This means that students or other “light” computer users who simply wanted more space on their desktop either needed to buy a 16” MacBook Pro (current starting price: $2,499), despite not needing the power of a pro laptop, or switch teams and get a much cheaper 15” Windows PC laptop.
But in 2023, Apple finally gave customers what they’ve been wanting for years: a low-cost (okay, lower cost) large-screen MacBook. The new 15” MacBook Air starts at just $1,299, meaning that you don’t have to sacrifice screen size anymore if you want a lower-cost Apple laptop. It’s also one of the thinnest, lightest, and most powerful large-screen consumer laptops ever made. Best of all, it shows that Apple seems more willing to listen to its customers than ever when it comes to product development.
#4 Apple was one of the only major tech companies to avoid mass layoffs
One of the worst things to befall the tech sector in 2023 was the contraction the industry went through. By early December, more than 1,100 tech companies laid off more than a quarter of a million workers, according to data compiled by Layoffs.fyi. These layoffs happened at virtually every major company in the sector, including Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Spotify.
But not at Apple. As of these final weeks of 2023, Apple has yet to make any significant layoffs. Instead, the company has found other ways to reduce costs, such as slowing its rate of hiring. The fact that Apple did not go on a hiring spree like other tech giants did during the pandemic has helped it to be able to avoid mass layoffs now.
In May 2023, during the height of tech job losses, Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that he views mass layoffs as “a last resort” and revealed that “mass layoffs is not something that we’re talking about at this moment.” So far, Tim Cook has made good on his words.