Apple’s 5 biggest hits of 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, we look at the best (and worst) moments Apple had during the year—and not all of them are product-related. Here are Apple’s biggest hits of 2023.

#5 Apple finally introduced a more affordable large-screen laptop with the 15” MacBook Air

For more than 25 years, fans of Apple’s laptops have harbored one big complaint: If you wanted a large-screen Apple laptop, you were forced to shell out $2,000 or more for a “pro” model with a 15” or larger screen. Apple’s consumer laptops have always been limited to 13-inch screen or smaller. This means that students or other “light” computer users who simply wanted more space on their desktop either needed to buy a 16” MacBook Pro (current starting price: $2,499), despite not needing the power of a pro laptop, or switch teams and get a much cheaper 15” Windows PC laptop.

But in 2023, Apple finally gave customers what they’ve been wanting for years: a low-cost (okay, lower cost) large-screen MacBook. The new 15” MacBook Air starts at just $1,299, meaning that you don’t have to sacrifice screen size anymore if you want a lower-cost Apple laptop. It’s also one of the thinnest, lightest, and most powerful large-screen consumer laptops ever made. Best of all, it shows that Apple seems more willing to listen to its customers than ever when it comes to product development.