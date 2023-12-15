Companies need working moms. This is what working moms need

BY Patrice Meagher4 minute read

The same companies complaining about workforce retention rates of mothers are often the ones that don’t structurally support employees throughout the full journey of parenthood. From the initial stages of family planning, to return to work and everything in between, employers have the opportunity to advocate for mothers in the workforce by improving the status quo of family benefits. Typical wellness solutions for birthing parents need a major upgrade in service of creating work environments that are truly inclusive. Employers who take the time to understand and address working mothers’ true needs will come out on top in this next phase of work.

Enable The Full Journey to Parenthood Supporting mothers in the workforce starts with progressive and comprehensive fertility and family planning benefits. Unfortunately, many health insurance plans do not cover the costs of fertility treatments, including diagnostic tests or related surgeries. Employers can alleviate the pressure of family planning by purchasing a supplemental insurance plan that covers various fertility treatments, creating a group coverage health reimbursement account (GCHRA) that allows tax-free reimbursement for treatments, or offering a health stipend that employees can use for fertility treatments. As an example of such treatments, employers should consider full or substantial financial coverage for the egg freezing procedure, including consultations, medical evaluations, medications, and the actual egg retrieval process. Best-in-class policies include reimbursement for storage fees for a certain number of years. Fertility planning and its large emotional and financial cost falls on those who aim to be pregnant in the future. Employers can step in to level the playing field. Paid Parental Leave Is Not Only Maternity Leave For a long time, maternity leave was the only form of parental leave that many employers offered. In the case of heterosexual relationships, this drove women out of the workforce, and enabled men to keep working. This reinforced a harmful narrative that fathers are more important in the workplace than mothers. Equitable paternity leave is crucial to supporting and enabling new moms’ return to work, and creating an inclusive and supportive workforce.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

While paternity leave has become more common, many employers only offer it because it is required by the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) or recent state laws. Not only that, we should eliminate the gender binary in parental leave, and offer one universal policy for new parents. Instead of offering only the minimum required by federal or state laws, employers should consider offering more generous parental leave in terms of both the duration and the level of pay offered. Return to Work Plans with Parents in Mind Due to childcare concerns, 63% of parents have had to leave work early. Employers can support both parents by offering flexible hours and return-to-work programs that allow parents to gradually transition back to a full-time workweek. A crucial element to this is a daycare stipend. Employers should note that 70% of U.S. mothers are working mothers, with nearly 42% of them being the primary or sole earners for their families. Additionally, 71% of Black mothers are the primary or sole breadwinners, making reliable and affordable childcare even more critical for them. A return-to-work program allows new parents to smoothly adjust to leaving their child with a caregiver and going back to work. Proposed policies like The Marshall Plan for Moms drive forward the conversation around the free, relentless, and invisible work that mothers are expected to do in our society, and suggest a financial stipend to alleviate this burden.

Wellness Rooms Need a Major Makeover The 2022 PUMP Act was a major win for breastfeeding parents in the workplace, which mandates a private space for breast pumping. However, employers need to do more than convert an empty closet. Wellness rooms should be equipped with comfortable seating, a fridge for milk storage, and single use pumps to improve efficiency. Solutions like those from my company MilkMate simplify the pumping process with preassembled, and recyclable parts, eliminating the need for personal pumps and cleaning. MilkMate also speeds up the pumping process with its high-performance pump. The current status quo for new moms forces them to stop breastfeeding because of lack of available space, and proper equipment. Employers that simplify the process of breast pumping are showing a clear commitment to breastfeeding parents’ return to work by removing unnecessary cognitive load. Embracing these inclusive practices not only benefits parents but also contributes to a workplace culture that values diversity, promotes work-life balance, and ultimately leads to a more productive environment for all. In the pursuit of inclusivity and support for working mothers, every step taken brings us closer to a brighter, more equitable future.