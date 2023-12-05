Try this ancient approach to self-awareness to level up your leadership

BY Ciela Wynter8 minute read

While AI and its creators are blasting undeniable momentum and discovery throughout the collective, ancient technologies such as astrology, are also making waves and provocative invitations that indicate the potential for untapped wisdom to emerge from within.

Though these “trends” are just now gaining popularity as a complementary smart business application in the West, China, Japan, and India have been working with astrology in business for hundreds of years and others are just now catching up; not quite parallel to the pacing of the introduction of yoga and meditation to the West, but similar in potential. According to Yahoo!Finance the global astrology industry was valued at $12.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2031. You may have heard of the saying, “As above so below, as within so without.” These words carry layers of meaning yet one layer points to a definition of astrology as the relationship between the universe and the human being and how they reflect one another. In a similar fashion, when we look to the past, we can know our future. When we explore a wisdom technology such as astrology that embodies this kind of comprehensive history, it can expand our capacity and insight for a future of innovation and creativity. Know thyself Once regarded as a science and an academic discipline, astrology has an intrinsic connection with the psyche. It is a language that precedes psychology as a means of self-study.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

It not only reflects a map and measure of the most superficial aspect of humans, that which is called the personality, but it also shares the depth, emotion, motivation, insight, and foresight of the human experience that lives underneath it. The planetary bodies representing archetypes or facets that reflect different parts of us are an example. These include our inner feminine and masculine, values, source of power, perspective, approach to work, spirituality, etc. Understanding your personal motivations gives impetus to empathy for others, as well as encourages a refinement towards excellence in all areas of life. Breaking free from the mold of your personal status quo, or how you “have always been” is a possible outcome of studying your astrology. Diving deeper into self-knowledge and becoming aware of these behaviors empowers you to either work with or work to change them for your benefit. Every nuanced revelation that comes from your birth chart begins to clear out stagnant thoughts and habitual processes that mostly go unnoticed, in other words, are left unconscious. It is here in the internal churn of self-knowledge that the fertile soil of the mind can regenerate itself, and revive creativity.

For entrepreneurs, team managers, CEOs, and team players, there is no excuse not to enhance the grasp of self-knowledge, learn what motivates you, and bring forth a new conversation to every aspect of your lives, and your work. If the mission is to become more efficient, creative, and lighter in mind at home and the workplace, then knowing yourself is a path toward these goals. Know your team Isn’t it time to break free from Meyer’s Briggs or the Birkman test and leave these boxed-in ways of looking at personality types behind? We are so much more than the mask of protection (personality or our rising sign) we wear on the surface, especially in a work atmosphere. Besides, we’ve entered an era where the government is finally acknowledging the existence of extraterrestrials (athough NASA refuted the findings that UFOs were alien operated), indicating that more exists beyond our Earth-centric notions. So why wouldn’t we bravely explore beyond the known into the unknown within ourselves and in our teams?

Who is it that you work with?

What are the intricate dynamics between your team players?

Do you know not only their strengths and weaknesses but also their superpowers, creative talents, purpose, innate skill sets, and motivations for life? You cannot expect to expand your or others’ aptitude and productivity of birthing innovative ideas if still applying old ways of being and flat ways of communicating. Have you ever thought about where you communicate from? You can answer this question by applying astrology and knowing where your Mercury lives in your birth chart. Astrology offers fresh guidance on where to bring focus for compelling and excelled collaboration and communication. Imagine if your colleague’s sun sign is Taurus, illuminating the Taurean realm in your chart (this depends on your time of birth), your sun will do the same, enriching the part of their chart that corresponds to your sun sign. Their moon is reflecting that sunlight somewhere in their chart, also offering an emotional perspective in another part of your chart. The compatibility between your rising signs indicates the type of relationship you will have together, and where you can grow from there. Dimensions of beingness like this cannot be unseen. And learning from each other, as well as creativity sparked, is radically multiplied for all. Know your company The more you know about yourself, the more empathy you can extend toward those you are working alongside. And the more understanding you have of others, the more you can amplify and align your personal and professional mission. Who doesn’t want this type of cosmic chiropractic adjustment?

Diversity isn’t solely a gender-based, racial, or cultural conversation. Our minds, philosophies, learning styles, communication methods, value systems, relational aptitudes, and more, add further depth to what makes successful teams efficient and powerful. When you can understand the dynamics at play between team members, enhanced focus can be cultivated by eradicating many of the potential detours and aligning with an arrow of group intention. Knowing the motivations, purpose, and potential of an organization, the leadership, and the team is not only insightful but it is invaluable. An inspired new perspective Creativity is the key to advancement, and inspiration is the impetus for creativity. Perhaps think about where inspired innovation will come from in the next iterations of the brainstorm and also, from where ideas will be generated.

advertisement

Will people start speaking like chatGPT, adopting a newly learned accent as ideas are continuously sourced from the AI that is initially sourced from humans? Opinion alert: Beyond the eventual feedback loop of new tech, the ancient tech of astrology supports an endless well of creative resources. Space for more creativity to emerge within collaboration between humans is imperative, and this is where AI is pushing us to grow. You can’t co-create in a silo and when working with people who light you up, and inspire new thought, you become attuned to new levels of productive co-creativity and collaboration. Knowing your personal astrology and the astrology of your colleagues can reveal deeper ravines of compatibility inspiring more productivity. Or it can show you the exact areas that need more attention in order to transcend the obstacles that would normally derail a project and instead catalyze growth for all involved. It turns out we may actually need each other to recover the special and unique qualities of what it means to be human.

How to get started Begin by learning your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs. Get your chart read by a respected astrologer who has over a decade of experience and start to integrate what you learn. True change begins with self-discovery and from there ripples out to family, friends, colleagues, and the community. Know your sun sign: For example, if you are born in the first few weeks of August, you are studying what it means to be a Leo, the expression of yourself in relation to others, and are working toward nurturing your nobility rather than gratifying your ego. The self-discovery is endless just by knowing your Sun sign and learning about your identity, purpose, vitality, and will.

For example, if you are born in the first few weeks of August, you are studying what it means to be a Leo, the expression of yourself in relation to others, and are working toward nurturing your nobility rather than gratifying your ego. The self-discovery is endless just by knowing your Sun sign and learning about your identity, purpose, vitality, and will. Know your moon sign: Learn how to regulate your nervous system and about the home of your emotional IQ. Your moon reveals where you feel emotionally secure. Knowing where you can rest internally is a necessary tool for navigating the stresses of every day and how this plays out in your relationships.

Learn how to regulate your nervous system and about the home of your emotional IQ. Your moon reveals where you feel emotionally secure. Knowing where you can rest internally is a necessary tool for navigating the stresses of every day and how this plays out in your relationships. Know your rising sign: This is the vehicle through which you navigate. It’s your defense mechanisms and your presentation to the world. This is the most superficial layer of you, otherwise known as the personality. It is not who you are in essence but it is how you first connect with others and how they perceive you. Knowing your “Big Three” (sun, moon, and rising) is an important step in acknowledging your inner world. Humans are not only navigating the world perceived through our eyes but also dwelling in a personal, internal world every moment from the first breath of life. The more aware of the personal inner navigation system, the better, and the better outer lives can be as well. You can deepen your inquiry into personal strengths and weaknesses by exploring the skillful and unskillful qualities found within each sign with your colleagues and team members. For example, Aries suns can bring the energy needed during meetings, especially after lunch or during a lull, yet they need to be wary of impatience that can arise.