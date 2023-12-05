Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement
FastCo Works LogoPaid Content

By understanding what their customers are looking for and when they will need products, the retailer is able to better tailor communications to consumers—and help their brand partners do the same

BY FastCo Works

Creating emotional connections with customers is especially important in the beauty industry, and Ulta Beauty is now reaching beauty enthusiasts through more personalized content than ever before. 

Watch Ulta Beauty’s chief marketing officer, Michelle Crossan-Matos and Epsilon’s vice president of client development, Liane Gonzalez discuss how the retailer is applying new insights and activating campaigns to reach in-market shoppers where they are and bring greater joy with Epsilon as their partner.

advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf. More