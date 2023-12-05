Creating emotional connections with customers is especially important in the beauty industry, and Ulta Beauty is now reaching beauty enthusiasts through more personalized content than ever before.
Watch Ulta Beauty’s chief marketing officer, Michelle Crossan-Matos and Epsilon’s vice president of client development, Liane Gonzalez discuss how the retailer is applying new insights and activating campaigns to reach in-market shoppers where they are and bring greater joy with Epsilon as their partner.