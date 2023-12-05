Ralph Lauren’s new collection redefines the American aesthetic

BY Elizabeth Segran4 minute read

When Naiomi Glasses was a child, her mother would bring her to the Ralph Lauren store. She would marvel at the clothes, but she was particularly drawn to the glass cases where the brand would occasionally feature indigenous-inspired jewelry. As a member of the Diné (otherwise known as the Navajo Nation), she loved that some of those pieces seemed familiar to her. “I thought, ‘One day, I could be the one who picks out the bracelets and necklaces,’” Glasses recalls.

Naiomi Glasses [Photo: courtesy Ralph Lauren] Today, she’s doing much more than that. She’s now a professional textile designer, who uses techniques and patterns inspired by her cultural heritage. Polo Ralph Lauren recently hired Glasses to design a capsule collection of 32 pieces, all of which are inspired by Diné (Navajo) traditions and highlight her expertise in weaving. Two more capsules will follow next year. This will be the first-ever Ralph Lauren collection that will feature the name of another designer on the label. The partnership with Glasses is part of Ralph Lauren’s broader efforts to bring in designers with different perspectives than the brand typically sees. In 2022, the company announced an Artist in Residence program, with a specific goal of identifying artisans who are preserving heritage crafts and could collaborate with Ralph Lauren’s creative teams. Glasses, who is a seventh generation Diné weaver, is the inaugural artist. [Photo: courtesy Ralph Lauren] Michael Rider, Polo Ralph Lauren’s creative director of women’s, says that the design team was immediately drawn to Glasses, not just because of her artistry in weaving, but also because of her personal style. Glasses often puts her own spin on Diné aesthetics, combining traditional woven textiles and turquoise jewelry with skirts, denim jackets, and sneakers. “She has such a distinctive point of view that honors the past but modernizes it, as well,” says Rider.

[Photo: courtesy Ralph Lauren] Glasses worked closely with Polo Ralph Lauren’s design team to create the pieces in the collection, which include both men’s, women’s, and unisex apparel. Given her own background as a weaver, Glasses grounds the collection in textiles that contains motifs like crosses and diamonds. It was important to her to use patterns that go back to before trading posts were set up in the Dinétah, introducing Western influences. “The trading posts began to dictate what the Navajos would weave and sell,” Glasses explains. “So, most of my inspiration comes from the pre-trading post days.” [Photo: courtesy Ralph Lauren] Early Diné weavings tended to have less saturated colors, with weavers opting for more neutral colors that reflect the hues of the Southwestern landscape. Glasses says she has always been drawn to these neutral colors, partly because her very first creations were not brightly colored. She learned how to weave from her grandmother, who would spin sheep’s wool by hand. So, as a child, Glasses wove cloth from these un-dyed fibers. The garments in the The Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses Collection are full of creams, browns, and greys, with a rare pop of red. Each of the motifs has meaning. The cross is meant to represent the four directions. And there’s also a cross with eight black squares in the corner and a diamond in the center that represents the Spider Woman. “She is an important figure in the Navajo creation story because she is the one who taught our people how to weave,” she says.