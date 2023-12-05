Ralph Lauren’s new collection redefines the American aesthetic

When Naiomi Glasses was a child, her mother would bring her to the Ralph Lauren store. She would marvel at the clothes, but she was particularly drawn to the glass cases where the brand would occasionally feature indigenous-inspired jewelry. As a member of the Diné (otherwise known as the Navajo Nation), she loved that some of those pieces seemed familiar to her. “I thought, ‘One day, I could be the one who picks out the bracelets and necklaces,’” Glasses recalls.
Today, she’s doing much more than that. She’s now a professional textile designer, who uses techniques and patterns inspired by her cultural heritage. Polo Ralph Lauren recently hired Glasses to design a capsule collection of 32 pieces, all of which are inspired by Diné (Navajo) traditions and highlight her expertise in weaving. Two more capsules will follow next year. This will be the first-ever Ralph Lauren collection that will feature the name of another designer on the label.
The partnership with Glasses is part of Ralph Lauren’s broader efforts to bring in designers with different perspectives than the brand typically sees. In 2022, the company announced an Artist in Residence program, with a specific goal of identifying artisans who are preserving heritage crafts and could collaborate with Ralph Lauren’s creative teams. Glasses, who is a seventh generation Diné weaver, is the inaugural artist.
Michael Rider, Polo Ralph Lauren’s creative director of women’s, says that the design team was immediately drawn to Glasses, not just because of her artistry in weaving, but also because of her personal style. Glasses often puts her own spin on Diné aesthetics, combining traditional woven textiles and turquoise jewelry with skirts, denim jackets, and sneakers. “She has such a distinctive point of view that honors the past but modernizes it, as well,” says Rider.
Glasses worked closely with Polo Ralph Lauren’s design team to create the pieces in the collection, which include both men’s, women’s, and unisex apparel. Given her own background as a weaver, Glasses grounds the collection in textiles that contains motifs like crosses and diamonds. It was important to her to use patterns that go back to before trading posts were set up in the Dinétah, introducing Western influences. “The trading posts began to dictate what the Navajos would weave and sell,” Glasses explains. “So, most of my inspiration comes from the pre-trading post days.”
Early Diné weavings tended to have less saturated colors, with weavers opting for more neutral colors that reflect the hues of the Southwestern landscape. Glasses says she has always been drawn to these neutral colors, partly because her very first creations were not brightly colored. She learned how to weave from her grandmother, who would spin sheep’s wool by hand. So, as a child, Glasses wove cloth from these un-dyed fibers.
The garments in the The Polo Ralph Lauren x Naiomi Glasses Collection are full of creams, browns, and greys, with a rare pop of red. Each of the motifs has meaning. The cross is meant to represent the four directions. And there’s also a cross with eight black squares in the corner and a diamond in the center that represents the Spider Woman. “She is an important figure in the Navajo creation story because she is the one who taught our people how to weave,” she says.
Glasses was also involved in creating the advertising campaign that will launch the collection, including helping to pick the indigenous models featured. “It was important to me that we have an all indigenous cast,” she says. “But we wanted those behind the scenes to be indigenous, from the photographers to the people working on hair and makeup. These are opportunities that aren’t often given to people in our community. This was a time to show indigenous excellence.”
Ralph Lauren has always been focused on creating a distinctly American aesthetic, drawing from various strains of American culture and history. This has included references to the West, with jeans and cowboy hats, as well as indigenous patterns. Occasionally, the brand has brought in indigenous designers to help create these pieces. For instance, it worked with silversmith Jimmy Begay Jr., of the Navajo Nation, on hand-stamped silver Concho belts, and the artist Ishi Glinsky, of the Tohono O’odham Nation, on a limited edition moccasin. But the brand has never worked with a native artist on a collection of this size and breadth.
Glasses has thought a lot about when indigenous-inspired garments are a celebration of native cultures, and when it is a matter of appropriation. Ultimately, she believes that it comes down to whether indigenous artists themselves were involved in creating the clothes. “As long as they’re made in collaboration with native artists, you should absolutely feel comfortable wearing those pieces,” she says. “An indigenous person pours their heart into a craft they’ve spent years honing. I invite anyone to wear these pieces, to honor the craft, but also style them in a way that is authentic to them. I certainly do.”