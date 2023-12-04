Bitcoin price just hit $41,000 for the first time in 18 months

Investors in Bitcoin have had a good past 24 hours. In that timeframe, Bitcoin’s price has risen almost 6%, sending the digital coin to a price of just above $41,840 as of the time of this writing. This marks the first time that Bitcoin has broken the $40,000 barrier since May 2022.

In April 2022, the TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed, and with it, the value of various cryptocurrencies crashed—including Bitcoin’s. By November 2022, Bitcoin had sunk to below $16,000. But since then, the digital token has slowly clawed its way back up.

Betting on rate cuts and ETFs

So what has caused Bitcoin to pass the psychologically important $40,000 mark again? Bloomberg says there are two likely reasons. First, is the expected upcoming interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. These expected cuts could help fuel market rallies across the globe, including cryptocurrency markets.

But perhaps a bigger impact on Bitcoin’s rise is increasing confidence within the sector that additional cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may be approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as soon as next month. Investment giant BlackRock is expected to be one of the first to have its crypto ETF approved next year. If the SEC does approve the ETF, it will give another stamp of legitimacy to cryptocurrency investments.