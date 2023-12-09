‘Trash Talk’ author Rafi Kohan explains how talking smack can help you get ahead

The questions above may be rude and a little bit goading, but they also illustrate the potency of trash talk. After all, you’re still reading this article, trying to understand why I would be so mean and what I might have against you. In his new book, Trash Talk: The Only Book About Destroying Your Rivals That Isn’t Total Garbage, Rafi Kohan explores how talking smack can help or hinder a person in any situation—from the sports field to the workplace. Fast Company caught up with Kohan to ask him about how trash talk can motivate teams at work, how to respond when someone starts flapping gums your way, and how to use trash talk to get ahead.

What is trash talk?

On the most basic level, it’s the language of competition. There is a kind of antagonism that is inherent to almost all trash talk. Functionally, trash talk is the presentation of a challenge. It raises the stakes of competition. Trash talk operates on an existential level in that it creates meaning; it makes something matter that doesn’t have inherent meaning. If we agree that something matters, then it matters. That’s true for sports: There’s nothing inherently meaningful about the New York Yankees playing the Boston Red Sox, for example. Trash talk is a way to come to a consensus about what the thing people are doing means.