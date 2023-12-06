BY Tony Martignetti4 minute read

Over the years, I have encountered many incredible individuals who have held back aspects of who they are in the workplace. But why do they do it? There are a number of reasons, many of which stem from a fear that they might be held back from growth opportunities or stigmatized by colleagues. However, now more than ever, we need to create a more connected and human workplace. With the effects of the pandemic and the continued divisiveness in the world, we desperately need more human connection and belonging. Feeling connected to others is a basic human need. That means that it is not just nice to have—it is a requirement for survival! As reported by Deloitte’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion study, over 61% of employees hold back aspects of their true selves. This act of withholding creates a ripple effect—less loyalty, less engagement, and even less inclusion. Sharing more of who you are fosters trust and creates a supportive environment. It goes beyond official DEI initiatives and includes the often-overlooked nuances like hobbies, past experiences, and even unique quirks.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

So, why is it important to share more of who you are at work? When you show your true self, it gives others permission to do the same. This is how real trust is built in the workplace. Consider the story of a leader I coached who realized something was missing from his connections at work. Despite his impact, people were not opening up to him. The missing link? His own full self-expression. With humility and courage, he revealed in a conversation with one of his employees that he volunteered his time at a homeless shelter. This simple reveal opened the door for something profound. He discovered that his employee had lived in a homeless shelter as a child. This simple opening up created a deeper connection, a way of seeing each other on another level as humans. This is what we need more of in the workplace! A deeper connection to what matters to each of us. How can you go about doing this? How can you create deeper connections in your life and work? I want to introduce my CORE method to help you begin to express more of who you are and create better connections with the people around you.

C (Curious): Get curious about what you are holding back and why. What makes you unique? What are your hobbies and interests? What makes you delightfully weird? Being different makes the world colorful. Curiosity is an internal action that precedes an external expression. Once we get comfortable with the idea that we are all weird and unique in some way, we can start to embrace it.

Get curious about what you are holding back and why. What makes you unique? What are your hobbies and interests? What makes you delightfully weird? Being different makes the world colorful. Curiosity is an internal action that precedes an external expression. Once we get comfortable with the idea that we are all weird and unique in some way, we can start to embrace it. O (Open): Open yourself up to share with others and build stronger and deeper connections. And at the same time, be open to receiving them with compassion, curiosity, and non-judgment. See this opening as a bridge to understanding. Creating a culture of non-judgment and openness starts with you.

Open yourself up to share with others and build stronger and deeper connections. And at the same time, be open to receiving them with compassion, curiosity, and non-judgment. See this opening as a bridge to understanding. Creating a culture of non-judgment and openness starts with you. R (Release): Release your fears of being judged and relax into the experience, allowing yourself to work through that fear and discomfort. For many people, especially introverts, you might need to ease into this process. Go at your own pace. Consider starting with small steps toward opening up. This will take a moment of courage, but you will experience something powerful through this experience, so stick with it.

Release your fears of being judged and relax into the experience, allowing yourself to work through that fear and discomfort. For many people, especially introverts, you might need to ease into this process. Go at your own pace. Consider starting with small steps toward opening up. This will take a moment of courage, but you will experience something powerful through this experience, so stick with it. E (Expand): Expand your understanding by broadening the circle to include others, creating opportunities to celebrate, enjoy, and appreciate their differences and similarities. This will create a more inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued and seen. In order to create a more human workplace, we need to hear the voices of people who are not showing their full, unique selves. It is time to create a more connected world, one brave human at a time! So, what is something that you might be hiding or holding back? What makes you who you are? I invite you to share it, because we need to have more people who are willing to embrace their individuality, express more of who they are in the workplace, and create better, more genuine connections. Patagonia and Microsoft have done an excellent job in creating a more connected and human workplace. Patagonia encourages its employees to share their hobbies and interests, celebrate them both inside and outside of work, and see that we all contain multitudes. Microsoft has implemented a cultural shift that emphasizes empathy, teamwork, and a growth mindset, fostering more connections among its employees. Since this cultural shift, Microsoft has seen a significant improvement in employee engagement and satisfaction, as well as increased innovation and growth. It is time to stop checking yourself at the door and start showing up as your true self in the workplace. We need more genuine connections, more inclusivity, and more humanity. By using the CORE method, you can begin to express more of who you are and create better connections with the people around you. It takes a moment of courage, but the rewards are enormous. You will feel more expansive and more alive, and the people around you will see you differently.