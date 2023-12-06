BY Janine Seebeck4 minute read

If it feels like you can’t go a day without hearing about a recent breach—either in the news or worse, your own inbox—it’s not your imagination. According to the IDSA, 90% of organizations experienced at least one identity-related breach in the past year, of which 68% suffered a direct business impact as a result (it likely goes without saying that all impacts were negative). While incredible progress is being made across the cybersecurity space, from innovation to education, the reality is that cybercriminals have continued to become even more sophisticated and persistent in their exploitation efforts as protective measures also evolve. It’s a never-ending battle, and the stakes have never been higher. Business disruptions, revenue loss, and information leaks of organizational and/or customer data are detrimental, but just the beginning. Though not as easily quantifiable, your company’s brand reputation is one of its biggest assets, and one of the most difficult to recover once tarnished by an incident as violating as a breach. As cyberattacks shift from threat to modern inevitability, you want to know that your company did everything in its power to protect its employees and customers, prepare for aggressive incident response, and account for what it will take to make the situation right in the eyes of your customers, employees, and investors.

As CEO of an identity-first security company, I’m especially passionate about protecting the world from cyberthreats, but I also know that this work begins at home—with your organization’s practices, policies, precautions, and mindsets. This means that whatever your industry, cybersecurity is your job too. The good news is that you don’t need to be an expert, but a strong cybersecurity advocate at your organization. Here are a few key considerations to get you started. 1, Step back to step up your security posture: Before your organization can get granular with its protective measures, it’s important as CEO that you first take a step back to objectively identify high-level enterprise risk from both outside-in and inside-out perspectives. From your vantage point, what about your company is most important to protect? 2. Invest in the subject matter experts: While you’re uniquely equipped as CEO to have the most holistic understanding of your business, it’s essential that you also invest and partner with subject matter experts. Hiring the right Chief Information Security Officer and team will help you understand, prioritize, and navigate your current threat landscape, including gaps, suggested focus areas, and ways to manage everyday risks.

3. Protect Yourself to Protect Your Customers: While it’s important to build products or services with security as a core tenant, it’s equally critical to prioritize the right internal tools to monitor (and ideally prevent) a breach of your networks. Your customers are collateral damage every time you experience a breach—from service disruptions to more direct threats when personal information is compromised. Understanding your company’s data, and how it’s used internally and in the products or services you provide, will go a long way toward protecting your critical assets. 4. Employee education is essential…whether you click on that fake phishing link or not: When it comes to employee education on cybersecurity, it’s better to take a proactive, rather than solely punitive approach. Threat actors evolve their methods, and employee trainings should continually progress alongside them. Some of the most attention-grabbing headlines of the last year have resulted not from your typical hacker in a black hoodie breaking directly into the mainframe, but from shockingly simple social engineering schemes, which are often the gateway for other attacks. In fact, the human element was a driver of 82% of breaches in Verizon’s 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), and is widely recognized as cybersecurity’s weak link—if not its weakest. While we can’t put all the pressure—or blame—on our employees (the cybersecurity industry exists for a reason!), routinely educating your business about specific schemes and what to look for is an essential line of first defense, and one to take seriously. 5. It’s never too late to learn: If you’re still feeling overwhelmed by the end of this article, that’s okay. Cybersecurity is a complicated and ever-changing topic, and you don’t necessarily need to be a tech-savvy CEO to be security-minded in service of your customers and employees. That said, there is no shortage of resources that can begin to make a difference in your understanding of cybersecurity—from webinars and blogs to whitepapers and newsletters. I recommend starting with analyst whitepapers to get a better sense of the overarching cybersecurity space or government framework documents which can help prioritize the risks most businesses face.