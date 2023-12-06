BY Kristi Melani4 minute read

There is a major disconnect when it comes to online fraud. Even though consumers are increasingly wary of fraud, only 55% of them are actively taking steps to protect themselves against cybercrime, according to a new survey from Telesign. This disconnect is especially worrisome given that consumers are now shopping online in record numbers, with e-commerce spending accelerating by $200 billion in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to McKinsey & Company.

Inevitably, with this spike in digital activity comes a surge in fraud. That’s bad news for consumers, but it’s also bad news for businesses because recent research from IDC shows that the quickest way for a company to lose the trust of its customers is through the release of personal information via a data breach. In fact, 94% of consumers believe that the companies they engage with online have a responsibility to protect their digital privacy. So, what can companies do? They can start by acknowledging the significance of the problem and giving it the attention it deserves. Preventing fraud is not just the responsibility of management teams or the board of directors. Every employee, regardless of position, has a role to play, which, at a minimum, should be looking for red flags and promptly reporting suspicious activity. STEPS BUSINESSES CAN TAKE TO PROTECT THEIR CUSTOMERS FROM FRAUD

There are a number of proactive measures businesses can take to safeguard their consumers against online fraud. First and foremost is protecting customers’ digital identity. This can be done by implementing strong authentication and account access measures to ensure that only authorized individuals have access to sensitive customer information. These authentication techniques can help maintain confidentiality and build trust with customers by providing a vital layer of protection against data breaches and cyber threats. Businesses should also consider implementing fraud-detection solutions that use machine learning to spot anomalous activity and patterns. Real-time monitoring of user interactions can help identify unusual transactions and activities, enabling businesses to respond swiftly. Most machine learning-based solutions can now adapt and evolve over time, learning from new data and emerging threats, and improving their accuracy in detecting fraudulent behavior. Another critical step every business can take to ensure strong digital security is mobile phone number verification. This works by verifying users at every stage of the customer lifecycle, from account creation to transaction validation to all succeeding engagements. It’s a good way for businesses to keep out the bad guys while reducing friction for customers. It’s a simple process. When customers open a new online account, they provide a mobile phone number as well as an email address. This adds a strong extra layer of protection.

Mobile phone verification confirms various aspects connected to a person’s phone number, including phone data attributes, traffic patterns, and carrier data. With one phone number, a company can know if a new account holder is intent on using its service honestly or is up to no good. In fact, many businesses and apps used on a daily basis now work with verification intelligence firms to authenticate and protect consumer identities via number verification. In addition to adding technical safeguards, companies should foster a culture of security within their organization. Training employees to recognize and respond to potential threats, and ensuring that they follow security best practices can help protect both the company and its customers from online fraud. For instance, employees should be educated on how to recognize and respond to threats like phishing emails, social engineering tactics, and other forms of cyberattacks. Regular training sessions and simulated attacks can keep employees vigilant and prepared. Inevitably, despite all precautions, fraud threats will come, so businesses should have a well-defined response plan in place. This includes not only immediate steps to contain the breach but also a clear communication strategy to inform affected customers and regulatory authorities. Offering support and guidance to affected customers, such as fraud-resolution services and credit monitoring, can help mitigate the damage and restore consumer trust.

STEPS CUSTOMERS CAN TAKE TO PROTECT THEMSELVES Consumers, too, should take action. They can start with proactive measures like educating themselves about the latest cybersecurity threats and safeguarding themselves against identity theft and unauthorized account access. They can also add multifactor authentication (MFA) to their logins. By now, most people probably know the basics for protecting their passwords. Use strong passwords, change them often, don’t use the same password at every site where you register, and don’t use your name, your birthday, or other easily guessable words and numbers in your passwords. A further step consumers can take to boost their online security is adding MFA to their logins. This gives businesses a way to double-check that it’s really you who’s signing in. Adding MFA significantly reduces the risk of hacks. Microsoft reports that adding MFA cuts your risk of identity compromise by as much as 99.9%.

Consumers should also make a point to be wary online overall. Be suspicious of unsolicited requests from anyone seeking data or personal information. Ask yourself why that person really needs to know what version of an operating system you’re running or what company you work for. Be equally suspicious of any files or attachments that arrive in your inbox unsolicited. Never download files you don’t recognize. FINAL TAKEAWAY Cyber fraud is a constantly evolving challenge and there is no one-size-fits-all solution to deal with it. However, a multifaceted approach that blends technology with comprehensive employee and customer education can be a powerful deterrent to cybercriminals. By implementing robust security systems and staying up to date with the latest cybersecurity tools, organizations can fortify their defenses against potential threats. The more you can make life difficult for online fraudsters, the more you can protect sensitive data and preserve trust in digital transactions.