More than once, I’ve been asked how I could possibly be doing the same thing for 17 years. And the reality is: I enjoy it! But I think a big part of why I enjoy it so much is that the culture we’ve established at Wistia mirrors that of a startup (the good parts, that is). We’re thoughtful and flexible, innovative and responsive, and we work really hard. Even though my company is no longer a startup, I believe that energy can be ingrained in any organization, regardless of size or industry. Here are three common startup qualities you can replicate to bring “startup energy” into your business.

1. TRANSPARENT COMMUNICATION In a startup, it’s easy to communicate with everyone all the time, likely because you have a small team. This also means it’s easy to ensure everyone is working toward the same goal(s) because you are in constant communication. But this doesn’t need to stop when a company gets bigger. I strongly believe in the importance of transparent communication. For example, we encourage an “open book” mentality at Wistia. This means we regularly share all data and learnings—the good and the bad—across the organization so we all operate from the same frame of reference. As a result, no one at Wistia is unaware of our goals, and perhaps more importantly, their role in helping us meet those goals.

Organizations can also leverage more tools to help facilitate conversations across distributed teams. Leveraging video is a great option here since it can help businesses deliver employee introductions, project overviews, and messages from leadership while being “face to face.” This helps encourage open and honest (and more productive) conversations. But part of this communication is ensuring we’re listening just as much as we’re talking—which leads me to feedback. 2. REGULAR FEEDBACK

When a colleague approaches you with feedback, does your stomach automatically drop? “Feedback” in the workplace often comes with a negative connotation. But in reality, you should remind yourself that not all feedback is bad, and it is absolutely necessary for growth. While feedback tends to be a big part of the daily lives of startups, as organizations age, they can become complacent and get stuck in a cycle of self-appreciation. This is a dangerous place to be. Why? Because businesses of all sizes and stages should regularly solicit feedback from their customers to figure out if their product or service is meeting customer needs. The same goes for employees, as they are also a top priority if you want to retain talent and maintain a good company culture. What do they want more of? Less of? What do they find helpful in their day-to-day, and what is impacting their ability to do their work well? These are all critical questions to ask them.

Further, it’s important to avoid collecting feedback just for the sake of doing so. Use data to make it actionable! Without data, you don’t know if something is working or not and may not be able to pivot before it is too late to make a change. Also ask yourself how you can use the feedback to rethink the future of your product or service offerings or to best meet customer needs. Does it warrant a review of the company culture or general discussion around the evolution of the future of how people work at the company? Without soliciting feedback in these areas, companies may be left in the dark. 3. STAY CURIOUS

Asking questions is a large part of our daily lives and personal growth, and it should be no different in the business world. However, curiosity is another startup trait that often diminishes over time. In the beginning of a startup phase, you are aware you don’t have all the answers, and that resulting curiosity helps breed evolution and expand your company. Fast forward a few years and hundreds of employees later, and frequently, companies stop questioning the status quo. The trick as you scale is to embrace the fact that you still don’t know the answers to the new problems in front of you. Take the time to look at your industry and the unknowns, pair it with feedback from your customers and employees, and ask yourself how your business needs to evolve.

This involves having regular and open discussions with your senior-level team members, and sharing actions and updates with the rest of the company. At Wistia, we have a monthly all-hands meeting that follows the same agenda every month, including conversations around where and how to pivot, if needed, to ensure we can still meet our goals. Hackathons are another way to identify whitespace and generate new ideas for previously unsolved problems. Hosting hackathons helped us explore new ideas or identify areas that need to change while inspiring cross-collaboration, innovation, and communication in our industry. It’s one way we stay curious, scrappy, and creative.