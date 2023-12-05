Cohesive storytelling in the age of fragmented media

BY Dave Dickman4 minute read

Brands today have no shortage of options for getting in front of their audience. We’ve got everything from billboard ads and influencer collaborations to viral video challenges and pop-up experiences—each provides consumers with a different way to interact with a brand. However, it’s important to remember that these individual touchpoints create a collective consumer experience. Marketers already know the importance of consistency when it comes to multi-channel campaigns. Using the same tone, aesthetic, theme, or tagline across media lets consumers know they’re all part of the same narrative, even when they experience it differently. But consistency isn’t the only tactic for establishing an overarching narrative. Brands should also consider cohesion. Where consistency emphasizes similarity to build larger connections, cohesion focuses on leveraging differences to build something bigger. Think of it this way: Consistency is when you mix different colors to create a new color, and cohesion is when you use different colors side by side to make a new picture.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

With today’s range of media types and customer touchpoints, a cohesive marketing strategy empowers brands to leverage the unique traits of different marketing channels to build more integrated brand experiences. UNDERSTANDING CHANNEL STRENGTHS Every channel brings something different to the marketing table. A thorough understanding of these differences and their strengths and weaknesses is crucial for creating winning combinations in a cohesive marketing strategy. Channels can be divided into three categories: traditional, digital, and influencer.

Traditional channels are the best way to engage with local audiences. They can also be a great way to experiment with different audiences since marketers have less control over who sees the assets. You may find segments interested in your brand that you hadn’t thought about. However, traditional channels have higher costs and are more challenging to measure in terms of effectiveness when compared to online channels. Digital marketing is known for being inexpensive and easy to scale and measure due to its data-rich environment. At the same time, competition is high in the digital space, and consumers are growing increasingly averse to ads, especially when they have an arsenal of tools to skip or block them. Influencer marketing is unique because it puts brands in front of a willing and engaged audience while doing so in a more organic way than advertising. The trade-off is marketers must yield some creative control, which can be hard to do. Measuring influencer ROI is also not as cut and dry as digital advertising.

advertisement

MIX-AND-MATCH A cohesive strategy relies on swapping and borrowing elements from other channels. Not only is this a great way to make your campaigns stand out, but it can also extend the shelf life of your creative assets, help generate more content, and bring visibility to other channels. Here are some things to try: