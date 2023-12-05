Cohesive storytelling in the age of fragmented media

Brands today have no shortage of options for getting in front of their audience. We’ve got everything from billboard ads and influencer collaborations to viral video challenges and pop-up experiences—each provides consumers with a different way to interact with a brand. However, it’s important to remember that these individual touchpoints create a collective consumer experience.
Marketers already know the importance of consistency when it comes to multi-channel campaigns. Using the same tone, aesthetic, theme, or tagline across media lets consumers know they’re all part of the same narrative, even when they experience it differently. But consistency isn’t the only tactic for establishing an overarching narrative. Brands should also consider cohesion.
Where consistency emphasizes similarity to build larger connections, cohesion focuses on leveraging differences to build something bigger. Think of it this way: Consistency is when you mix different colors to create a new color, and cohesion is when you use different colors side by side to make a new picture.
With today’s range of media types and customer touchpoints, a cohesive marketing strategy empowers brands to leverage the unique traits of different marketing channels to build more integrated brand experiences.
UNDERSTANDING CHANNEL STRENGTHS
Every channel brings something different to the marketing table. A thorough understanding of these differences and their strengths and weaknesses is crucial for creating winning combinations in a cohesive marketing strategy. Channels can be divided into three categories: traditional, digital, and influencer.
Traditional channels are the best way to engage with local audiences. They can also be a great way to experiment with different audiences since marketers have less control over who sees the assets. You may find segments interested in your brand that you hadn’t thought about. However, traditional channels have higher costs and are more challenging to measure in terms of effectiveness when compared to online channels.
Digital marketing is known for being inexpensive and easy to scale and measure due to its data-rich environment. At the same time, competition is high in the digital space, and consumers are growing increasingly averse to ads, especially when they have an arsenal of tools to skip or block them.
Influencer marketing is unique because it puts brands in front of a willing and engaged audience while doing so in a more organic way than advertising. The trade-off is marketers must yield some creative control, which can be hard to do. Measuring influencer ROI is also not as cut and dry as digital advertising.
MIX-AND-MATCH
A cohesive strategy relies on swapping and borrowing elements from other channels. Not only is this a great way to make your campaigns stand out, but it can also extend the shelf life of your creative assets, help generate more content, and bring visibility to other channels.
Here are some things to try:
- Place Content In Unexpected Places: Have you considered using influencer content in a print ad? This does a few things. If you partner with a well-known influencer, your ad might grab more attention because they are widely recognized. You could also run a local print ad in an influencer’s hometown to generate localized buzz while encouraging people to share.
- Turn Photoshoots And Collabs Into Multimedia Content: Don’t underestimate the value of professional photos. For up-and-coming influencers, doing a professional shoot and receiving pictures and exciting content in exchange for collaboration is a huge milestone. You can also use the experience as another way for the influencer to capture content for your brand. Giving viewers a peek behind the scenes can humanize your brand and make it seem more relatable. Let influencers take videos around the set, talk to the crew, and ask questions. Maybe even do a livestream.
- Connect Online And Offline With QR Codes: Since we can take the internet wherever we go, the line between online and offline has thinned. Technology like AR and QR codes can blur that line even further. Placing a QR code in a traditional ad is a great way to merge the two. Not only that, but you can also get measurable data on your ad. Where the code takes users can vary, too; it could be anything from a discount code to a fun filter to use on social media.
- Mine Social Engagement For Audience Insights: Audience interaction is one of the biggest strengths of social media, and it can be used in other channels as well. You can look through comments on your social posts or even an influencer’s content for reoccurring themes such as popular features or common questions. These insights can then be applied to future efforts.
- Advertise Directly To An Audience Through Whitelisting: Whitelisting is the practice of advertising directly through an influencer’s social account. This allows businesses to run ads using the influencer’s handle and access to targeting options such as followers, lookalike audiences, and more. It enables brands to get that much closer to their audience through content.
As the media landscape continues to fracture, consumer attention will continue to thin as it spreads across an increasing number of platforms, channels, and streaming services. A cohesive marketing strategy is the key to weaving the threads of different marketing channels into a seamless brand experience.
Dave Dickman is the Head of Global Sales and Services, Influencer Marketing, of Tagger by Sprout Social.