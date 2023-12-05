BY Gabrielle Lukianchuk4 minute read

“Trust your gut”—a saying that most of us will be told in our lifetime, and indeed a mantra that many people still use to make even life-changing decisions. This type of human intuition is not to be taken lightly, which is why business leaders realize that fostering a culture of trust is a powerful tool for success. But how do you go about achieving that highly desired status of being a trustworthy company? It definitely has its benefits, particularly with customer loyalty and technology. For example, a survey by IBM among global business leaders shows trustworthy AI is a major priority, with 85% of respondents agreeing that consumers are more likely to choose a company that’s transparent about how its AI models are built, managed, and used.

Internally, trustworthy companies also benefit from improved communications, better teamwork, greater innovation, happier employees, and higher retention rates. In fact, studies have shown that people at high-trust companies report 74% less stress, 106% more energy, 50% higher productivity, and 13% fewer sick days. I believe having a culture of trust is a foundation for growth—but it doesn’t come overnight. Here are a few insights on how you can build it as a pillar of your own organization. AUTONOMY AND FLEXIBILITY

Trust and autonomy go hand in hand. By providing employees with the freedom to do their job, you are asking them to take ownership of their work and giving them the responsibility to make their own decisions. Trusting employees to do the right thing means you are empowering them to excel, be self-motivated and stay accountable. When team members feel trusted to work unsupervised, their instinct is to want to shine and prove that your confidence in them is not unwarranted. It will also have a positive impact on customer service as employees feel more confident in making decisions and taking the initiative on behalf of the customer. Autonomy is even more important now that WFH and hybrid schedules are more commonplace. Recent research found that companies with fully remote options grew more than twice as fast as companies with strict in-person policies, regardless of company size. At ABBYY, we have not required anyone to go back to the office or set mandates on how many days staff must spend in the office. Instead, we have given everyone 100% flexibility to decide whether to participate in office life or work fully remotely. Furthermore, we recently introduced a new Work from Abroad Policy that enables our global workforce to work from 150 countries for up to four weeks a year.

CUSTOMER SUCCESS Another key area for extending trust is customer liaison. Managers need to trust employees to develop and nurture relationships with customers. Giving employees the flexibility and trust to make allowances in certain circumstances, such as providing concessions or extra support when needed, can go a long way to securing new business and reducing churn. Moreover, trust in employees is rewarded by customers trusting your business. When customers feel respected, valued, and cared for, they’ll associate these positive attributes with the company’s culture and begin to reciprocate. Customers will feel more confident when they know their day-to-day contact is empowered and trusted to recommend and make decisions based on their relationship. ACTIVE LISTENING

Having an open-door policy is more than having a listening ear—it’s also about acting upon it, so employees and customers know their voices are valued, which strengthens their relationship with the company. It’s important to hold regular anonymous surveys to garner true sentiment, opinions, and insights. Some staff and customers may not feel comfortable discussing their concerns, so anonymity and the option of one-on-one confidential chats is a powerful way of promoting trust and engagement. Feedback needs to be sustainable, so continuous dialogue is crucial. Create an environment where employees and customers feel comfortable sharing their thoughts. Our regular engagement surveys are highly welcomed by both staff, customers, and managers as they have proved to be a catalyst for major changes in policy, as common trends or requests may be spotted.

TRANSPARENCY AND OPENNESS Unfortunately, some companies still operate on a strict hierarchical system where management meetings are held behind closed doors and employees are left with nothing but rumors circulating about the outcome. Being honest and open about your current position, challenges, or changes for the future not only instills respect and trust from employees, but the company may benefit from their perspectives on the matter. Remember: your staff may have strong relationships with customers or better insights into your market, so their opinions and feedback could be enlightening and crucial to decision-making. You may not always find common ground, but a discussion with openness, transparency and respect will yield far better results than keeping people in the dark.