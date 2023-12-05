BY Solomon Thimothy2 minute read

There’s a big problem with the way marketing is done in many B2B organizations today: Marketing teams get so much pressure to deliver results that they go into full execution mode without a proper strategy behind it.

More often than not, this mindset is coming from leadership, and a reactive situation is created when someone’s job is at risk or the company is financially struggling and missing quotas. If you find your company in this position, shift that mindset so you aren’t constantly reactive and putting out fires. As marketers and marketing leaders, it is important to instill the idea of being proactive throughout your entire organization, as well as how you will plan, strategize, and execute that strategy. And that’s really what it means to be proactive as a marketer. MANY ORGANIZATIONS ARE UNKNOWINGLY REACTIVE

A lot of B2B leaders do not realize they’re being reactive. For example, when there’s a trade show on the calendar, they underestimate the amount of preparation it takes to launch a marketing campaign. They put something together just a week before the show and don’t communicate enough with their teams in the process. All of a sudden there’s chaos, everyone’s back on their heels, and the team has no other option than to be reactive. While that’s happening in the marketing department, it’s also naturally carrying over into other aspects of the business. When the team comes back from the trade show, they have leads, but nothing to send them. The team comes up with a quick email and sends everybody the same message. It doesn’t work and they wonder why they’re not hitting goals.

It’s not like these teams aren’t skilled, can’t write good emails, or can’t execute. It’s just there were no resources put aside to think, plan, or strategize. Therefore, people end up in a position of having to be reactive when they have nothing else they could be doing in that situation. It’s either be reactive or do nothing. HOW TO BECOME A PROACTIVE ORGANIZATION Ask yourself: What would a proactive plan look like? Think about it in a simplistic way. Don’t try to make it elaborate, just develop a vision of what your team should be thinking about or working toward—no matter what happens.

I’m not saying you need to put your head down and operate the same way for 24 months—it’s important to be flexible and adapt to different situations. However, you should have some scenarios played out. Work backward from the end result—one, two, or five years down the road. What are your revenue goals? How do you make that happen? What does that look like in terms of lead volume, lead quality, conversations your salespeople are having, and the sales process? What does your overhead look like? What does your team structure look like, and where are there some opportunities to automate that? How do you make a better customer experience on the sales side and how are customers going to find out about you?