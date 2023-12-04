These are the top 10 housing markets homebuyers are moving to in 2024

Want more stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the daily free ResiClub newsletter .

Fewer people are relocating these days. The latest report from Redfin reveals a slight nationwide decline in the number of homebuyers looking to relocate compared to the previous year. Redfin says it boils down to the fact mortgage rates have jumped up so high so fast.

For those who are making a move, their preferred markets include places like Sacramento, Las Vegas, Orlando, Myrtle Beach, and Portland, Maine.

The underlying data suggest that would-be domestic migrants are seeking affordability. Among homebuyers hoping to move to Sacramento, the largest group currently resides in the more expensive San Francisco market. Similarly, among homebuyers aiming for Orlando, the largest group currently resides in the more expensive New York City.