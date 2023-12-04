BY Dave Rizzo3 minute read

Over the past few years, we’ve experienced a technology-driven transformation of work and seen increased competition for workers. In this environment, organizations are searching for sustainable advantages in attracting and engaging workers, while also increasing their productivity. While no single approach appeals to all workers, there is a growing body of evidence that investing in learning and development (L&D) can yield meaningful results. According to Deloitte Global’s 2023 Gen Z and Millennial survey, L&D opportunities are one of the top factors many of these workers focus on when considering a move to a new employer. Many within these generations, representing a growing part of the workforce, are looking to their employers not just for a paycheck but for development, growth, and fulfillment in a rapidly changing world. Just as the skill requirements of work and workforce preferences continue to rapidly evolve, so should the L&D strategies that organizations employ. This can include additional focus on anticipating and prioritizing employee wants and needs, developing technical skills and human capabilities, and providing omnichannel access to different learning modalities to better integrate learning into the flow of workers’ busy lives.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

At Deloitte, we’ve made substantial investments in our L&D to address these new realities. Keeping both our research and the lessons we’ve learned through implementation in mind, here are some ways leaders can reimagine their L&D programs to better attract and retain talent and prepare for tomorrow’s challenges. ANTICIPATE YOUR WORKFORCE’S WANTS AND NEEDS, AND THEN FOCUS L&D TO MATCH Organizations’ L&D needs are changing at an ever-quickening pace. Rather than assume your current portfolio is sufficient for your workforce, approach your L&D strategy with continuous scrutiny and an ongoing improvement mindset so you’re able to adapt more easily to changing needs over time.

To do this, you can regularly gather as many data points as possible from talent surveys, focus groups, business leader feedback, professional interviews, and other relevant sources to understand what’s working and what’s not. Consider using these insights to anticipate what will likely be the most important and in-demand skills of the future in your organization and refocus your L&D offerings to prioritize those capabilities. FOCUS ON BOTH TECHNICAL SKILLS AND HUMAN CAPABILITIES Many people in your workforce will likely require technical upskilling in areas like AI, cyber, cloud, and sustainability during their careers. And while technical training is important, L&D programs should include other skills as well.

The reality is that technology doesn’t replace workers, it augments them. For technological skills to be most impactful, they need to be paired with uniquely human capabilities. Make sure the L&D programs include both technical skills and human skills, such as communication, emotional intelligence, curiosity, or professional skepticism. Ultimately, the goal should be not just building better technology specialists, but building better humans. IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT WHAT PEOPLE LEARN, BUT HOW THEY LEARN IT

advertisement

A successful, high-impact L&D strategy should not only take into consideration what people learn, but how they learn it. It’s important to shift how the workforce engages with L&D programs to ensure people can get the most out of learning opportunities. For example, lengthy out-of-town training sessions may not fit into people’s busy lives on a regular basis. Many of today’s workers are looking for more than role-based, static online courses and training—including immersive, personalized experiences driven by self-discovery, where they can learn at their own pace. Deloitte has invested more than a billion dollars in transforming our own L&D delivery to fit into the flow of work. The result is dynamic, personalized programs designed to enable upskilling on the go, while creating competitive advantages for our business and helping our workforce grow and feel fulfilled.

It’s worth emphasizing that personalized learning is critical. Consider shifting programs from role-based learning, where all persons in a specific position are given the same training modules, to ones that respond to an individual’s interests, tasks, and values. It can keep people more engaged with their work, satisfy their curiosity, and help them feel more fulfilled in their jobs. We believe L&D is uniquely positioned to drive both business outcomes and a more engaged workforce. It’s time for organizations to take a fresh look at their strategies, which can contribute to business growth, while also attracting, engaging, and retaining workers. This publication contains general information only and Deloitte is not, by means of this publication, rendering accounting, business, financial, investment, legal, tax, or other professional advice or services. Before making any decision or taking any action that may affect your business, you should consult a qualified professional advisor.